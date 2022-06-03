Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix News

Wehrlein handed Jakarta FE grid drop after DCDC unit repair

Pascal Wehrlein has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Saturday's Jakarta E-Prix, following a repair to his Porsche Formula E car's DCDC converter.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Wehrlein handed Jakarta FE grid drop after DCDC unit repair

Following Wehrlein's retirement from the lead in Monaco, Porsche made a request to the FIA following the Berlin double-header to inspect that DCDC unit - having isolated it as the cause of his failure to finish.

Under the supervision of the FIA technical delegate, the DCDC unit was opened and the official seal hence broken - with adhesive applied having been missing in certain areas of the internals.

With the repairs required, this was considered a breach of Article 28.9 and 28.11 in the sporting regulations which permits the use of two DCDC units per season - and opening the seal constitutes as a further change. No changes to the internal parts used were required.

In a statement given by Porsche, the team explained that "this action became necessary after the Monaco E-Prix where car no. 94 had to retire from the leading position."

The FIA official document explained that the five-place grid penalty for a "less severe case" was appropriate.

"DCDC was opened after a request from the competitor under the supervision of the FIA Technical Delegate for inspection. No inside parts replacement or change occurred," read the statement.

"Glue was applied in a location inside the DCDC where it was missing.

"After the Berlin E-Prix an inspection of the DCDC was requested by the team. Therefore the seal has been removed and a need of repair was noticed, which is a breach of Article 28.9.

"Due to the less severe case the Stewards concluded that the given penalty is appropriate."

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein has made it into the new qualifying duels phase five times this season, missing out in Berlin's second race and in both Diriyah races.

He scored pole position in the Mexico E-Prix, beating Edoardo Mortara who lost a hatful of time at the end of his final lap after sliding spectacularly at the final corner.

Wehrlein had qualified on the front row in Monaco before taking the lead, looking a very real contender for victory until his car ground to a halt.

He is currently eighth in the championship, eight points behind Porsche teammate Andre Lotterer.

shares
comments

Related video

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Previous article

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

MotoGP postpones Finnish GP return until 2023 Finnish GP
MotoGP

MotoGP postpones Finnish GP return until 2023

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Video Inside
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

Formula E's new superstar has emerged Prime
Formula E

Formula E's new superstar has emerged

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Formula E

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend
WEC

The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime
Formula E

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Wehrlein handed Jakarta FE grid drop after DCDC unit repair
Formula E Formula E

Wehrlein handed Jakarta FE grid drop after DCDC unit repair

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Why Ticktum is relishing his fresh start in Formula E

Mahindra confirms talks with Abt for Formula E powertrain supply
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra confirms talks with Abt for Formula E powertrain supply

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.