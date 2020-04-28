Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

'Star driver' entry added to ARG eSport Cup

shares
comments
'Star driver' entry added to ARG eSport Cup
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 7:08 AM

The ARG eSport Cup is adding a 'star driver' entry for each round, with Renault junior Oscar Piastri set to be the first later this week.

Piastri is set to make a cameo in the fifth round of the series, which generally caters for real-world competitors from TCR Australia, S5000 and the rest of ARG's range of categories.

The FIA F3 driver will be the first of string of 'star drivers' to feature in the online series.

Formula 3 hardware will be used for a second week running when the ARG eSport Cup continues on Thursday, with a pair of races to be held on the the Circuit de Catalunya.

"I’m really looking forward to some serious sim racing," said Piastri.

"I've been itching to get back into something competitive so I'm rapt to be taking part in the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

"I’ve been doing a little bit of racing online but nothing too serious as all the Euro F3 eSeries [races] are on between 2:00 to 4:00 am and it’s just too much to be up at those times every night.

"Barcelona is the major European test track, so it’s a track I’ve done a lot of laps in racing and testing, so I’m pretty comfortable with it. There are some tricky bits and, in real life, the last sector is fairly hard on the tyres.

"You have to watch out for the sausage kerbs, so on iRacing I reckon there could be some real action in that last sector.”

V8 Touring Car driver Harley Haber currently leads the ARG eSport Cup over Trans-Am driver Nathan Herne and BTCC title winner Ash Sutton.

Thursday's action will be shown live and free by Motorsport.tv, starting at 8pm AEST.

Related video

Next article
Rossi wildcard Holden revealed

Previous article

Rossi wildcard Holden revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

28 Apr - 30 Apr

Trending

1
Esports

Ambrose to make virtual Supercars return

2
Formula 1

F1 boss Carey reveals plan for revamped 2020 season

3
DTM

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020

4
Supercars

Supercars reports impressive Eseries audience

5
Supercars

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

Latest videos

Live: Round 1 - Brands Hatch Indy Circuit 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Round 1 - Brands Hatch Indy Circuit

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Silverstone Race 2 Start 01:34
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Silverstone Race 2 Start

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Silverstone Race 1 Start 01:26
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Silverstone Race 1 Start

IndyCar Challenge - COTA Race Highlights 02:40
Esports

IndyCar Challenge - COTA Race Highlights

Livestream: SRO E-sports GT Series - Silverstone 00:00
Esports

Livestream: SRO E-sports GT Series - Silverstone

Latest news

'Star driver' entry added to ARG eSport Cup
eSpt

'Star driver' entry added to ARG eSport Cup

Rossi wildcard Holden revealed
eSpt

Rossi wildcard Holden revealed

Format locked in for North American Supercars races
eSpt

Format locked in for North American Supercars races

Triple Eight young gun to make Eseries start
eSpt

Triple Eight young gun to make Eseries start

Le Brocq wary of Montreal "dive bombs"
eSpt

Le Brocq wary of Montreal "dive bombs"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.