'Star driver' entry added to ARG eSport Cup

Piastri is set to make a cameo in the fifth round of the series, which generally caters for real-world competitors from TCR Australia, S5000 and the rest of ARG's range of categories.

The FIA F3 driver will be the first of string of 'star drivers' to feature in the online series.

Formula 3 hardware will be used for a second week running when the ARG eSport Cup continues on Thursday, with a pair of races to be held on the the Circuit de Catalunya.

"I’m really looking forward to some serious sim racing," said Piastri.

"I've been itching to get back into something competitive so I'm rapt to be taking part in the carsales ARG eSport Cup.

"I’ve been doing a little bit of racing online but nothing too serious as all the Euro F3 eSeries [races] are on between 2:00 to 4:00 am and it’s just too much to be up at those times every night.

"Barcelona is the major European test track, so it’s a track I’ve done a lot of laps in racing and testing, so I’m pretty comfortable with it. There are some tricky bits and, in real life, the last sector is fairly hard on the tyres.

"You have to watch out for the sausage kerbs, so on iRacing I reckon there could be some real action in that last sector.”

V8 Touring Car driver Harley Haber currently leads the ARG eSport Cup over Trans-Am driver Nathan Herne and BTCC title winner Ash Sutton.

Thursday's action will be shown live and free by Motorsport.tv, starting at 8pm AEST.

