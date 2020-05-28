Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

shares
comments
Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans
By:
, Journalist
May 28, 2020, 2:27 PM

Formula 1's 2009 world champion Jenson Button has entered a team in June's Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours.

Button will drive for his Team Rocket outfit, which also competes in the GT World Challenge Europe series, in the virtual edition of the French endurance classic.

The real-world Le Mans 24 Hours has been postponed to September 19-20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The esports event, which is a partnership between Le Mans organiser the ACO, the World Endurance Championship and Motorsport Games, will take place its original June 13-14 date.

Button made one real-life Le Mans appearance with LMP1 privateer SMP Racing in the 2018 edition of the race, in which the team retired during the final hour.

Read Also:

The 2009 F1 world champion is no stranger to sim racing, having participated in a number of esports events since the postponement of all real-life motorsport. He’s competing in the SRO GT Esports series and made a one-off appearance in F1’s Virtual Grand Prix at Albert Park.

In the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours, Button will share an LMP2 with fellow British driver Alex Buncombe, who was previously a part of Nissan’s brief LMP1 project. The line-up will be completed by Jan van der Heyde, who represents Nissan e.dams in the Formula E Race at Home Challenge series for esports drivers, and British sim racer Matt Richards.

They will compete against the likes of Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly as well as two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud and double Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

The Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. The race starts on June 13 at 14:00 BST or 15:00 CET.

Next article
Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

Previous article

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars investigating tyre issues after "dangerous" race

2
Formula 1

Titanium skids for safety, not sparks - FIA

3
Formula 1

The curious case of the F1 pay driver

4
Formula 1

McLaren: ‘Massive and painful’ task to hit F1's new budget cap

5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his fortune

Latest videos

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition 03:30:00
Esports

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers 01:36
Esports

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming 02:01
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights 02:01
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights 01:21
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans
eSpt

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up
eSpt

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"
eSpt

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce
eSpt

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.