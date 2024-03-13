F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode

The F1 Manager series of video games returns for another instalment, with the latest 2024 release set to launch this summer.

As is expected, the current Formula 1 (plus reserver drivers), Formula 2 and Formula 3 grids will be included with you replacing the likes of Toto Wolff or Fred Vasseur as Team Principal.

Much like the two prior F1 Manager games, you will be tasked with allocating funds within the cost cap regulations, selecting car development avenues and then, during races, strategy calls. There is an in-depth driver market system, with talent scouting and contract negotiations to balance alongside sponsor relations.

F1 Manager 2024 game

The overarching aim is to take an existing team to championship glory across several seasons.

New for F1 Manager 2024 when compared to the two prior games will be a feature touted as a ‘mentality’ system for both drivers and staff. In essence, you must monitor their motivation levels, or see a potential drop in performance.

Creator Frontier Developments is also hinting at greater authenticity of mechanical failures compared to its previous efforts and more naturalistic racing animations. Once again, the on-track action will merge the virtual world with the real through the use of actual team radio clips.

Create-a-team mode

The most significant addition, however, is the ability to create your own F1 team in the new create-a-team mode. This has been a much-requested addition and something that has proven popular with the adjacent Codemasters-developed F1 driving games.

Sitting alongside the existing career and race replay modes – the latter of which will be updated after each F1 race this season with scenarios based upon proceedings – this will allow you to oversee an 11th squad.

F1 Manager 2024 game

It is set to include the ability to customise the fictional outfit’s livery, name and sponsors. Imagine, if you will, being able to form something akin to the rejected Andretti squad, recruiting what you think would be the ideal driver line-up.

An exact release date for F1 Manager 2024 outside of the aforementioned summer window will be announced later in the year.

It will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S priced at £29.99/$34.99/€34.99.