A combination of professional drivers and esports racers take to track for the event – a joint enterprise between the FIA World Endurance Championship, Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games – featuring a 50-car grid.

Who are the star drivers in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?

Charles Leclerc - Formula 1

Fernando Alonso - Formula 1/WEC

Max Verstappen - Formula 1

Lando Norris - Formula 1

Jenson Button - Formula 1

Simon Pagenaud - IndyCar

Juan Pablo Montoya - Formula 1/IndyCar

Jean-Eric Vergne - Formula E

Rubens Barrichello - Formula 1

Felipe Massa - Formula 1/Formula E

The event has attracted 50 entries with each team comprising four drivers. The impressive entry list contains competitors from all across motorsport, with each entry fielding a minimum of two professional drivers with an FIA international license and a maximum of two sim racers.

Several WEC teams will participate, including Toyota Gazoo Racing, Rebellion Racing, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche, as well as IMSA competitors Penske and Corvette.

Five current F1 drivers will star on the grid, alongside two world champions as well as competitors from Formula 2, WEC, IndyCar, Formula E, the esports world and more.

Fernando Alonso pairs up with Rubens Barrichello, and other formidable teamates include Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at Team Redline; Jean-Eric Vergne and AlphaTauri F1 driver Pierre Gasly for Veloce Esports; Charles Leclerc and Alfa Romeo F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi for Ferrari in the GT class; Porsche Formula E drivers Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer heading up the marque's four entries.

Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya will come together for Team Penske and WEC and Formula E racers Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley will feature together for Toyota.

Richard Mille Racing will field an all-female entry made up of Katherine Legge, Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and sim racer Emily Jones.

What is the format of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will commence at 2:00pm BST on Saturday 13 June 2020, with the chequered flag falling 24 hours later at 2:00pm BST on Sunday 14 June.

Each driver must complete a minimum of four hours of the event, but no more than seven hours can be raced by a single driver over the 24-hour period.

Car List

LMP:

ORECA LMP2

The LMP class, with 30 entrants, will all use the spec ORECA LMP2 chassis.

GTE:

Aston Martin Vantage GTE

Porsche 911 RSR GTE

Corvette C7.R GTE

Ferrari 488 GTE

However, the 20-car-strong GTE class will be using a mix of Aston Martin, Porsche, Corvette and Ferrari machinery in its battle for supremacy, all of which are fielding factory teams.

What sim will the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual use?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual takes place using rFactor 2, supplied and supported by Studio 397, which is also used for the Formula E Race at Home Challenge. The Circuit de la Sarthe, where the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place each year, is available on rFactor 2 for a fee.

How can I watch and stream it?

Motorsport.tv will stream the entire event as well as providing full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts.

Commentators will guide viewers through the event from a studio in Paris, with a multitude of guest experts contributing their knowledge and opinions throughout.

Additionally, live timing for the race will be available here.