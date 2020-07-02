Stewart-Haas Esports sweeps Eldora Pro League race

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Previous
Stewart-Haas Esports sweeps Eldora Pro League race

Stewart-Haas Esports sweeps Eldora Pro League race
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 1:43 AM

Round 9 of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season took the series dirt racing this week to open Segment 3.

The Xbox drivers were up first for 90 laps of racing at the iconic dirt track with the NASCAR Truck Series.

Justin Brooks and Daniel Buttafuoco led the field to the green flag, but it was third-place starter Matthew Selby who took control of the race early. 

The field fought over the bottom line at the Eldora dirt track, riding along the inside wall as it appeared to be the fastest way around the circuit.

Buttafuoco made a move to the inside of Selby for the race lead, but the race leader tried to pinch him down entering the next corner. Contact was made and Buttafuoco crashed, collecting Brooks.

The following run was short-lived for another incident. The race resumed with Selby leading Slade Gravitt.

Eventually, Brooks would charge up into second. However, as he attempted to track down Selby for the race lead, the server lagged out with ten laps to go. Officials called the race and Selby was declared the winner. 

Brooks was second, Tyler Dohar third, Buttafuoco fourth and Gravitt fifth. 

The PS4 race went caution-free and was dominated by Brandyn Gritton. He led every lap and was pursued throughout the race by Kyle Arnold.

Arnold was unable to reach Gritton, ending the race about one second behind as Stewart-Haas Esports swept the night. 

Cody Giles placed third, Josh Harbin fourth and Josh Parker fifth.

 

