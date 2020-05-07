Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up

shares
comments
Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up
By:
May 7, 2020, 9:21 AM

Football stars Sergio Aguero and Arthur Melo will join six current Formula 1 drivers on the grid for the next Virtual Grand Prix event on Sunday.

In place of the Spanish Grand Prix due to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10 May, F1 will stage another Virtual Grand Prix following five events to date.

The field will once again include a number of current names from the F1 grid including Red Bull's Alexander Albon, who won last weekend's race at Interlagos, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Williams duo George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will also return, as will McLaren's Lando Norris and Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Aguero, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, will partner Albon at Red Bull for the race. Aguero is known to be a big F1 fan, attending a number of races including last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix is very exciting for me," Aguero said.

"I have travelled to watch F1 races and test myself at track days, which have been exhilarating experiences. But this takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers – I can't wait!"

Barcelona footballer Melo will race for Haas alongside Pietro Fittipaldi, while returning names include Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and golfer Ian Poulter.

Renault has also confirmed that Formula 3 driver Max Fewtrell will make his first appearance in the Virtual Grand Prix format alongside Poulter.

"This week sees one of the most exciting Virtual Grand Prix line-ups we've had so far and we are delighted to welcome some of the world's biggest football stars to compete alongside drivers from the worlds of F1 and motorsport," said Julian Tan, F1's Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports.

"Their desire to participate is a testament to the continued success and popularity of the F1 Esports Virtual Grands Prix and we are proud we can all stand together through racing to give sports fans a live spectacle to enjoy during these challenging times."

The Spanish Virtual Grand Prix will take place at 6pm BST on Sunday.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

6 May - 6 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Wildcard announcements
Tue 5 May
Tue 5 May
03:06
05:06
Race
Wed 6 May
Wed 6 May
06:00
00:00

Trending

1
TCR

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

59m
2
Esports

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa win for De Pasquale contact

3
Esports

Van Gisbergen wins Spa finale, still under investigation

4
Formula 1

New Asian team still targeting F1 2022 entry

46m
5
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”

Latest videos

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 52:13
Esports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer 00:46
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block 01:20
Esports

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights 01:37
Esports

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries: Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Highlights 01:35
Esports

BP Supercars All Stars Eseries: Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up
eSpt

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty
eSpt

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa win for De Pasquale contact
eSpt

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa win for De Pasquale contact

Brooks and Arnold take eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins
eSpt

Brooks and Arnold take eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.