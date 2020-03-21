GM to help produce ventilators during coronavirus crisis

According to the release, Ventec will “leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators.”

StopTheSpread.org, a private sector response to the COVID-19, unites business leaders across the U.S. to collect resources to complement and support government efforts.

Given that Detroit’s ‘Big Three’ – GM, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles – have shut down automobile production during the coronavirus pandemic, GM’s effort to assist Ventec has been compared by some to World War II conditions when car factories switched their efforts to building military planes and vehicles.

Formula 1 teams are also planning to help address ventilator shortages in the UK.

Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO explained: “We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis.”

“With GM’s help, Ventec will increase ventilator production,” said Chris Kiple, Ventec Life Systems CEO. “By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives.”

StopTheSpread.org issued a statement, saying: "We are grateful for the partnership between GM and Ventec Life Systems, which will enable Ventec to drastically scale production of critically needed respiratory care products. This is a vital step in delivering relief to our healthcare system, which is threatened by the spread of COVID-19.

“As this virus continues to endanger the lives of countless Americans, StopTheSpread.org is working to unite the business community around a common threat to our economy and our way of life. We know the strength of this effort relies on urgent coordination between the public and private sectors in order to get through this crisis.”