How to watch Max vs 100

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is attempting a new challenge today (Wednesday 16 September) as he competes against 100 go-karters at Silverstone.

The event, run by Red Bull, is being dubbed as ‘Max vs 100’ and the Dutchman is racing against athletes, celebrities, content creators and everyday fans.

“In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking,” said Verstappen. “Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return,

“It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things.”

Here is everything to know about the event.

How will Max vs 100 work?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen will start at the back of a 101-kart race and he has 30 laps - or a maximum of 55-75 minutes - to overtake his 100 rivals to win the contest. The grid order for the amateurs will be determined by qualifying - 2:20pm local time - where each karter gets one just flying lap with the session broken down into five segments of 20 drivers.

It is taking place on a purpose-built layout of the kart track at Silverstone and each time a driver is overtaken by the four-time F1 champion, they are eliminated from the event so it could easily end before the 30 laps are over.

The amateur drivers will have some assistance though, as at any point in the first half of the contest they can utilise what is called as a ‘fast lap’ which entails taking a shortcut on the track to try and put some further distance between them and Verstappen. But for the final 15 laps, Verstappen is the only one who can use a ‘fast lap’.

That is the only advantage any driver will also have, because all the karts are identical and weigh 85kg with all included. Verstappen can also talk directly to his rivals via the radio.

How can I watch Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 will be streamed live via ESPN on Disney+, which is commercial partner of Red Bull. Qualifying - 2:20pm-3:50pm local time - is not being broadcast but the race is and it starts at 6pm locally with the pre-event show starting at 5pm.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will present the coverage and there is no doubt going to be a large Mario Kart feel around it, as the broadcast will use game-inspired graphics and cinematic drone footage.

Who is taking part in Max vs 100?

Silverstone Circuit Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The entry list for Max vs 100 has been released and it includes a vast variety of personalities from British content creators like Zac Alsop and Jack McDermott - professionally known as Pieface - 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill and ultramarathon runner Arda Saatci.