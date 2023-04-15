New circuit to be built near Melbourne

The investment was formally announced by the Andrews government today, locking in Avalon as the new 'Home of Motorsport' in Victoria.

A 150-hectare plot within the Avalon Airport Precinct has been earmarked for the project, which will receive $1.6 million in government investment.

The circuit will eventually act as a replacement for Sandown which is expected to be swallowed by urban sprawl sooner rather than later.

Avalon, which is already home to a speedway, isn't as close to Melbourne as Sandown, with the town sitting around 50 kilometres southwest of the capital.

However it is still significantly closer than Victoria's other two circuits, Philip Island and Winton.

Avalon is also on the doorstep of Geelong, the second-largest city in the state.

“Motorsport is a great Victorian passion and pastime for many, and it also supports thousands of jobs and delivers significant economic benefits to our state,” said Victoria's Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos.

“A Home of Motorsport at Avalon would inspire and encourage the development of up-and-coming drivers in their efforts to become household names like local heroes Oscar Piastri and Cameron Waters.”

While details of the circuit are still thin on the ground, Motorsport Australia has indicated that it will be used for both two and four-wheeled racing and host everything from grassroots to international level events.

“Delivering a Home of Motorsport in Victoria would not only fulfil one of Motorsport Australia's key infrastructure goals, but it also enables the sport to grow its participation and competition with a reliable state venue,” Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said.

“Motorsport is very popular here in Victoria, however the state has been lagging behind due to a lack of accessible venues from the grassroots up to the professional level. A Home of Motorsport would solve this problem and will serve the Victorian motorsport community for many years to come.”

Melbourne Avalon Airport CEO Tony Brun also welcomed the news.

“We have been selected as the preferred site for the proposed Home of Motorsport in Victoria, a decision based on Motorsport Australia’s existing participation base, proximity to transport and logistics infrastructure, and the site’s potential for significant development,” Brun said.

“The attraction of the precinct for major public events and travel shows the further need for the establishment of a train station connecting the site to Melbourne and greater Victoria. We look forward to assisting the teams from Motorsport Australia and the Victorian state government as the site planning stage of the proposed project gets underway.”