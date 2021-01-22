Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum

shares
comments
Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum
By:

Former race team owner Robert R. “Rob” Dyson has been named chairman of the board of directors of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. 

Dyson, of Millbrook, NY, is chairman and CEO of the Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation, a privately-owned international holding company and has served on the IMS Museum board since 2011. He succeeds Tony George as the board chair, who was on the board for 35 years and has assumed the role of board chair emeritus. 

“The entire board is extremely grateful to Tony for his leadership and commitment to the Museum,” Dyson said. “He has provided wise governance and vision through a lot of changes at the Museum, and thanks to his leadership, the Museum is in a great position to tackle the challenges and opportunities in front of us.”

Explaining his connection with IMS, Dyson commented: “I have loved the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1962 when as a boy I watched my first Indy 500 with my father, in seats our family is fortunate to still have today. The Museum celebrates the brave drivers, historic competition cars and the related stories about this incredible place.

“The Museum not only provides race attendees the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the Speedway and its history but serves as a year-round attraction, bringing visitors to Indianapolis from all over the world. Its extensive collection of Indy cars and related artifacts, stretching back to the earliest years of the Speedway, provides an immersive experience of the Speedway’s and the sport’s heritage. It’s an honor to be selected to head the Museum’s board.”

Dyson’s personal Indy car collection includes Sir Jack Brabham’s 1961 Kimberly Cooper Climax – the first rear-engine car to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 – along with a 1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM, and the 1978 Budweiser McLaren M24B driven by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford.

As a driver, Dyson won the 1981 SCCA GT2 national championship and the 1997 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. His team, Dyson Racing, scored 71 race wins across IMSA, USRRC, Grand-Am and World Challenge.

 

Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy

Previous article

Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

Latest news

Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum
Misc General / Breaking news

Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum

Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

5h
2
Formula 1

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

1h
3
WRC

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

1h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

23min
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

4h

Latest news

Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum

Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum

General
9m
Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy

Maya Weug becomes first female to join Ferrari’s Driver Academy

General
1h
Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

General
8h
Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

General
Jan 21, 2021
Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

General
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
11h

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement 00:31
General
Jan 20, 2021

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel 01:31
General
Jan 18, 2021

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel

Lamborghini SC20 Launch 02:07
General
Jan 12, 2021

Lamborghini SC20 Launch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.