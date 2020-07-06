Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery

shares
comments
Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 3:44 PM

Alex Zanardi has undergone surgery for a third time since sustaining head and facial injuries in a handbike race accident last month, but remains in a medically-induced coma.

Ex-Formula 1 and CART racer Zanardi was hospitalised after being hit by a vehicle during a handbike race in Siena on 19 June.

Zanardi underwent emergency neurological surgery upon being admitted to Siena University Hospital before being admitted to the intensive care unit, where he was placed in a coma. Further neurological surgery took place on 29 June.

The latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital revealed Zanardi underwent five hours' worth of surgery on Monday, focusing on facial reconstruction as part of the ongoing rehabilitation plan.

"The patient has undergone a new surgery, performed by the professionals of the maxillofacial and neurosurgery, aimed at cranio-facial reconstruction and stabilisation of the areas affected by the trauma," the statement reads.

"The fractures were complex," said Professor Paolo Gennaro, director of the hospital's maxillofacial surgery unit.

"This required careful programming that made use of computerised, digital and three-dimensional technologies, made to measure of the patient.

"The complexity of the case was rather singular, even if it is a type of fracture that we routinely face in our centre."

Read Also:

Following the surgery, Zanardi returned to ICU, where he remains in a medically-induced coma.

"His condition remains stable from the cardio-respiratory and metabolic point of view, [and] severe from the neurological point of view," the bulletin concludes.

Further updates will only be issued in agreement with the family upon a significant change in Zanardi's condition.

Last Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix saw Ferrari race with messages of support for Zanardi on both its cars, with the #ForzaAlex hashtag being placed on the roll hoop.

Next article
Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

Previous article

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

trending Today

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Latest news

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery
General / General
1h

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart
General / General

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event
Esports / Esports

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets
General / General

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets

Load comments

About this article

Series General
Drivers Alex Zanardi
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

45m
2
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

2h

Latest videos

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

Latest news

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery
Misc

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart
Misc

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event
Esports

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets
Misc

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama
Misc

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.