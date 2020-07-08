Top events
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport.com to roll out subscription service across global racing content offerings

shares
comments
Motorsport.com to roll out subscription service across global racing content offerings
Jul 8, 2020, 10:00 AM

Premium offering to begin in France before expanding to other geographies.

London, UK – July 8, 2020Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination of choice for millions of automotive and racing fans, is expanding its premium racing content subscription service beginning with France, with a roadmap for languages across the world. 

Motorsport Network has established a successful subscription programme in the English language on its Motorsport and Autosport properties, leveraging the long experience and industry position of its top journalists and editors, who are exclusive to the Network. The Network has a well-established subscriptions programme on Motorsport.tv, featuring rich content like Manish Pandey’s “Heroes” movie and complete Le Mans archive.

The subscription offering is all about providing customers with insightful and entertaining rich content, backed by the Network’s extensive archive of rich media from Motorsport ImagesMotorsport.tv and Duke Video. Fans can also access insightful content powered by data from the Motorsport Stats business, which is a trusted supplier to many key industry stakeholders.

The expansion of the subscription programme is part of the company strategy to drive better customer experience and exclusive offerings. The company recently announced its Motorsport Rewards programme which encourages customers to earn rewards for doing what they already enjoy, such as reading articles, watching videos and choosing a race ticketing offer. Once signed into a Motorsport Network platform, customers can earn points towards gift cards, subscriptions, watches, apparel, posters & fine art, sweepstake entries, and digital codes for video games.

Filippo Salza, EVP Racing and Automotive Business said, “We are very excited with the launch of our subscription service in France. This is one of many steps we plan to take across the global properties we have under our network. Our audience want access to the latest news and curated content, and as a business we will continue to provide this and more.”

Mehul Kapadia, Motorsport Network’s COO said, “This expansion of our subscription service across more geographies and languages is part of our strategy to enhance customer experience and build exclusive offerings. With more fans wanting continuous engagement with their favourite sport this premium content service will keep fans close to the all aspects of the sporting action.”

Read unmissable stories, in-depth analysis, technical insight, and expert opinion from our team of world-class writers today with a free trial to Motorsport Prime.

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery

Zanardi undergoes five-hour reconstruction surgery

