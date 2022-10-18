Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Australian Racing Group boss steps down
GT World Challenge Australia News

Triple Eight expands GT programme

Triple Eight Race Engineering will field two Mercedes for the next two rounds of the GT World Challenge Australia season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight expands GT programme

The Supercars squad will effectively double its Australian GT presence for the upcoming outings at The Bend Motorsport Park and the Bathurst International.

The lead car will continue to be raced by Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who will be partnered by Broc Feeney at The Bend and then Shane van Gisbergen at Mount Panorama.

The second AMG will be raced by Prince Jefri's younger brother Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim who will team up with T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

The Bend will mark Abu's debut on Australian soil, however he has significant experience with Triple Eight, driving for the team in GT World Challenge Asia.

“With our racing in Asia wrapped up for the year, we’ve turned our attention fully to the remaining rounds of GT World Challenge Australia and that means running two cars under the Triple Eight-JMR flag,” said T8's Andrew Simpson.

“Prince Abu Bakar has done a stellar job in his first full season of racing and we’re looking to capitalise on that momentum. He’s in very good company with Jamie Whincup as his co-driver, so it will be a good opportunity for him to learn.

“Prince Jefri is returning to Australia after sealing the Pro-Am title in Japan, so he should have plenty of confidence coming into the weekend and it’s a track he knows fairly well.

“He and Broc took a couple of podiums at The Bend last year and they’ve got a good chance of going a spot or two better this weekend.”

There will be a pair of one-hour races at The Bend this weekend, ahead of a three-hour enduro at the Bathurst International on the second weekend in November.

Triple Eight has already enjoyed GT success at Mount Panorama this year after the T8-run SunEnergy1 Mercedes took out the Bathurst 12 Hour back in May.

shares
comments

Related video

Australian Racing Group boss steps down
Previous article

Australian Racing Group boss steps down
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2023 Supercars field taking shape
Supercars

2023 Supercars field taking shape

Phillip Island MotoGP date won't change Australian GP
MotoGP

Phillip Island MotoGP date won't change

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Tander: Hard not to blow smoke at SVG success Bathurst
Supercars

Tander: Hard not to blow smoke at SVG success

Whincup happy to wait on title Bathurst
Supercars

Whincup happy to wait on title

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 pole chance
Supercars

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 pole chance

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Whincup didn't want to undermine Feeney Bathurst
Supercars

Whincup didn't want to undermine Feeney

Triple Eight studied Stanaway before Bathurst Bathurst
Supercars

Triple Eight studied Stanaway before Bathurst

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.

Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier

Abt Sportsline chief Thomas Biermaier feels his squad and Mahindra Racing are operating as a four-car team as they gear up to compete in Formula E’s Gen3 era together in 2023.

Force Indy to back Rowe’s graduation to USF Pro 2000
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Force Indy to back Rowe’s graduation to USF Pro 2000

Force Indy will sponsor two entries in the IndyCar ladder system in 2023, sponsoring Ernie Francis Jr.'s Indy Lights program and backing Myles Rowe's move up to what was previously known as Indy Pro 2000.

How carbon fibre technology is shaping F1’s new era
Formula 1 Formula 1

How carbon fibre technology is shaping F1’s new era

Carbon fibre may have been ubiquitous on Formula 1 cars for more than 40 years, but it would be wrong to say it’s an area of technology that ever stands still.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.