Triple Eight expands GT programme
Triple Eight Race Engineering will field two Mercedes for the next two rounds of the GT World Challenge Australia season.
The Supercars squad will effectively double its Australian GT presence for the upcoming outings at The Bend Motorsport Park and the Bathurst International.
The lead car will continue to be raced by Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who will be partnered by Broc Feeney at The Bend and then Shane van Gisbergen at Mount Panorama.
The second AMG will be raced by Prince Jefri's younger brother Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim who will team up with T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.
The Bend will mark Abu's debut on Australian soil, however he has significant experience with Triple Eight, driving for the team in GT World Challenge Asia.
“With our racing in Asia wrapped up for the year, we’ve turned our attention fully to the remaining rounds of GT World Challenge Australia and that means running two cars under the Triple Eight-JMR flag,” said T8's Andrew Simpson.
“Prince Abu Bakar has done a stellar job in his first full season of racing and we’re looking to capitalise on that momentum. He’s in very good company with Jamie Whincup as his co-driver, so it will be a good opportunity for him to learn.
“Prince Jefri is returning to Australia after sealing the Pro-Am title in Japan, so he should have plenty of confidence coming into the weekend and it’s a track he knows fairly well.
“He and Broc took a couple of podiums at The Bend last year and they’ve got a good chance of going a spot or two better this weekend.”
There will be a pair of one-hour races at The Bend this weekend, ahead of a three-hour enduro at the Bathurst International on the second weekend in November.
Triple Eight has already enjoyed GT success at Mount Panorama this year after the T8-run SunEnergy1 Mercedes took out the Bathurst 12 Hour back in May.
Related video
Latest news
Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.
Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier
Abt Sportsline chief Thomas Biermaier feels his squad and Mahindra Racing are operating as a four-car team as they gear up to compete in Formula E’s Gen3 era together in 2023.
Force Indy to back Rowe’s graduation to USF Pro 2000
Force Indy will sponsor two entries in the IndyCar ladder system in 2023, sponsoring Ernie Francis Jr.'s Indy Lights program and backing Myles Rowe's move up to what was previously known as Indy Pro 2000.
How carbon fibre technology is shaping F1’s new era
Carbon fibre may have been ubiquitous on Formula 1 cars for more than 40 years, but it would be wrong to say it’s an area of technology that ever stands still.