Triple Eight expands GT programme

The Supercars squad will effectively double its Australian GT presence for the upcoming outings at The Bend Motorsport Park and the Bathurst International.

The lead car will continue to be raced by Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who will be partnered by Broc Feeney at The Bend and then Shane van Gisbergen at Mount Panorama.

The second AMG will be raced by Prince Jefri's younger brother Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim who will team up with T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

The Bend will mark Abu's debut on Australian soil, however he has significant experience with Triple Eight, driving for the team in GT World Challenge Asia.

“With our racing in Asia wrapped up for the year, we’ve turned our attention fully to the remaining rounds of GT World Challenge Australia and that means running two cars under the Triple Eight-JMR flag,” said T8's Andrew Simpson.

“Prince Abu Bakar has done a stellar job in his first full season of racing and we’re looking to capitalise on that momentum. He’s in very good company with Jamie Whincup as his co-driver, so it will be a good opportunity for him to learn.

“Prince Jefri is returning to Australia after sealing the Pro-Am title in Japan, so he should have plenty of confidence coming into the weekend and it’s a track he knows fairly well.

“He and Broc took a couple of podiums at The Bend last year and they’ve got a good chance of going a spot or two better this weekend.”

There will be a pair of one-hour races at The Bend this weekend, ahead of a three-hour enduro at the Bathurst International on the second weekend in November.

Triple Eight has already enjoyed GT success at Mount Panorama this year after the T8-run SunEnergy1 Mercedes took out the Bathurst 12 Hour back in May.