Kobayashi puts WTR Cadillac on top in final Roar practice

Kobayashi produced a 1min35.514sec lap in the WTR Cadillac DPi-V.R to beat the only Mazda RT24-P taking part, the #77 of Oliver Jarvis, by 0.180sec.

Loic Duval was a further 0.4sec down in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac, with Matheus Leist fourth in class piloting the #85 JDC Miller Caddy.

In the overall times, however, Leist was separated from third fastest by a strong effort by Nicolas Lapierre in the LMP2 Tower Motorsports by Starworks Oreca. Harrison Newey’s best effort in the DragonSpeed entry was next best in class.

All seven GT Le Mans cars tested, with Earl Bamber heading teammate Matt Campbell by 0.178sec to lead a 1-2 for the Porsche 911 RSRs.

Daniel Serra’s top effort in Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 488 GTE took third, over four-tenths faster than Marcel Fassler in the #4 Corvette C8.R and DTM exile Bruno Spengler’s #25 BMW M8.

Alvaro Parente’ topped GTD in the #57 Heinricher Racing with MSR Acura NSX, but only 0.070sec ahead of the GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan. The GEAR Racing GRT Lambo of Rahel Frey was third, in front of the two Lexus RC Fs of AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing.