Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Qualifying report

Rolex 24: Montecalvo on GTD pole, Keating stuns in LMP2

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Montecalvo on GTD pole, Keating stuns in LMP2
By:
Jan 4, 2020, 10:19 PM

Ben Keating earned LMP2 pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona by 0.639sec, while the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Frankie Montecalvo beat Matt McMurry’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX to head GT Daytona qualifying.

Keating, who last year was racing the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile course in 1min38.056sec to beat Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.639sec.

Kyle Masson’s Performance Tech Motorsports’ was next up, relegated to the second row by just 0.017sec, while John Farano was fourth in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry. Dwight Merriman’s Era Motorsport Oreca claimed fifth.

Frankie Montecalvo set a 1min46.754sec on his fourth lap to put the Lexus on top of GTD, as McMurry’s fifth and best lap fell just 0.119sec short.

The ever reliable and frequently impressive Robby Foley, driving Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 was just 0.046sec further in arrears, yet his deficit to the car ahead was still greater than that of the next three cars! Brandon Gdovic’s Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan was only 0.008sec slower, Trent Hindman in the Heinricher Racing MSR Acura was 0.025sec off, and Jeff Westphal was just 0.015sec tardier in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Trenton Estep’s Black Swan Racing entry was fastest of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, while Daniel Morad’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport Audi R8 was eighth.

There will be a further practice session for all four classes this evening, 7-8pm local (Eastern) time, with qualifying for the DPi and GT Le Mans classes tomorrow (Sunday).

 

Next article
Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut

Previous article

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Ben Keating , Frankie Montecalvo
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

3 Feb - 4 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren planning to run at budget cap level

2
Dakar

Slimmed-down Mini effort 'shouldn't be underestimated'

3
IMSA

Gallery: Cars on track for the Roar Before the 24

4
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

5
GT

GP3, F3 graduates headline Lamborghini's GT3 junior programme

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Rolex 24: Montecalvo on GTD pole, Keating stuns in LMP2
IMSA

Rolex 24: Montecalvo on GTD pole, Keating stuns in LMP2

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut
IMSA

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut

Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row
IMSA

Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row

Gallery: Cars on track for the Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Gallery: Cars on track for the Roar Before the 24

Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury
IMSA

Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.