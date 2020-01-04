Rolex 24: Montecalvo on GTD pole, Keating stuns in LMP2

Keating, who last year was racing the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile course in 1min38.056sec to beat Henrik Hedman’s DragonSpeed entry by 0.639sec.

Kyle Masson’s Performance Tech Motorsports’ was next up, relegated to the second row by just 0.017sec, while John Farano was fourth in the Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry. Dwight Merriman’s Era Motorsport Oreca claimed fifth.

Frankie Montecalvo set a 1min46.754sec on his fourth lap to put the Lexus on top of GTD, as McMurry’s fifth and best lap fell just 0.119sec short.

The ever reliable and frequently impressive Robby Foley, driving Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 was just 0.046sec further in arrears, yet his deficit to the car ahead was still greater than that of the next three cars! Brandon Gdovic’s Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan was only 0.008sec slower, Trent Hindman in the Heinricher Racing MSR Acura was 0.025sec off, and Jeff Westphal was just 0.015sec tardier in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Trenton Estep’s Black Swan Racing entry was fastest of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, while Daniel Morad’s WRT Speedstar Audi Sport Audi R8 was eighth.

There will be a further practice session for all four classes this evening, 7-8pm local (Eastern) time, with qualifying for the DPi and GT Le Mans classes tomorrow (Sunday).