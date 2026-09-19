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Qualifying report
IMSA Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis starting lineup: Tom Blomqvist puts Acura Meyer Shank on pole

Here's how the grid lines up for the 2026 IMSA Weathertech.com Battle Of The Bricks at Indianapolis, with GTP, LMPII, GTD, and GTD Pro classes back sharing the track on Sunday

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Tom Blomqvist put Acura Meyer Shank Racing on pole in a weather-impacted qualifying round in the Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driving the team’s #60 Acura ARX-06, Blomqvist delivered a flying lap of 1m14.674s to take the top spot on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. It marks Blomqvist’s seventh career pole, and the 25th pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Meyer Shank Racing. 

“It was a tricky session,” said Blomqvist, who co-drives the entry with Colin Braun. “It’s a bit of who knows what’s going to happen with the weather, but yeah, we knew we had car pace. Drivers are never happy, right? So, it wasn’t like a super smooth practice session … The car was tricky to drive. My car really only had one lap in it. Just kind of had to hope and pray sort of thing that it would stick. The car’s been giving me confidence in key areas around here, which just unlocks lap times. Thanks to the guys, they’ve been working really, really hard. Obviously, it’s a great way coming towards our last couple of races with the program.”

Championship leader Jack Aitken (Whelen Cadillac) produced a late effort to qualify second, but was 0.301s behind Blomqvist’s pace-setting time. 

GTP

Julien Andlauer (Porsche Penske Motorsport) held the early benchmark with a 1m15.235s in the #7 Porsche 963. With four minutes remaining, Aitken (Whelen Cadillac) got close with a 1m15.262s in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R to slot second. 

Blomqvist then went fastest, putting down the weekend’s first sub-1m15s lap with a 1m14.674s in the #60 Acura ARX-06 with under three minutes to go. He knocked off BMW M Team WR’s Dries Vanthoor, who, moments before, delivered a 1m15.073s lap in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8. 

In the final seconds, Aitken remained out on track for a last-gasp effort, and was able to jump up to second with a 1m14.975s fast lap. 

LMP2

It took until roughly halfway through the 15-minute session for tires to get warmed up in the LMP2 class. With roughly six minutes to go, the competitive times began to come in with PJ Hyett (AO Racing) establishing the early mark at 1m17.796s. 

Moments later, Jon Farano (Tower Motorsports) clipped the curbing and went off and into the tire barrier in Turn 6. He was able to continue on, keeping the session under green flag. 

Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) then went to the top with a 1m17.713s lap, but was dethroned as Jeremy Clarke (Inter Europol Competition) fought back with a 1m17.555s flyer. Goldburg attempted to fight back, but only managed a 1m17.600s lap with roughly a minute to go. 

Hyett’s chances of jumping up from third fell off due to traffic and was left in third with a 1m17.770s lap. In the end, Clarke’s quickest lap was good enough to hold on to the class pole. Goldburg’s fastest qualifying lap was deleted as a penalty for an earlier practice incident

GTD Pro & GTD

Following a weather delay due to lightning, qualifying sessions for both GTD Pro and GTD classes were canceled. 

The grids for both classes were set on team points, with the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO of Neil Verhagen and Connor De Phillippi on pole in GTD Pro, followed by Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner in the #4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R of Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports. 

In GTD, the Winward Racing duo of Philip Ellis and Russell Ward in the #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start on pole. Heart of Racing’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo of Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello and Tom Gamble will roll off second.

Q

All Stats
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 10

1'14.674

117.583
2 United Kingdom J. Aitken New Zealand E. Bamber Cadillac Whelen 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

+0.301

1'14.975

0.301 117.111
3 Belgium D. Vanthoor South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team WRT 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 9

+0.399

1'15.073

0.098 116.958
4 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 40 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

+0.542

1'15.216

0.143 116.736
5 Netherlands R. van der Zande United Kingdom N. Yelloly Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 93 Acura ARX-06 9

+0.542

1'15.216

0.000 116.736
6 Brazil F. Nasr France J. Andlauer Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 8

+0.561

1'15.235

0.019 116.706
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 10 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

+0.679

1'15.353

0.118 116.524
8 Germany L. Heinrich France K. Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 10

+0.721

1'15.395

0.042 116.459
9 Austria P. Eng Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Team WRT 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 10

+0.804

1'15.478

0.083 116.331
10 United Kingdom R. Gunn Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin THOR Team 23 Aston Martin Valkyrie 10

+0.904

1'15.578

0.100 116.177
11 Netherlands T. van der Helm Switzerland N. Müller JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 10

+1.566

1'16.240

0.662 115.168
12
J. Clarke
France T. Dillmann Inter Europol Competition 		43 ORECA LMP2 07 11

+2.881

1'17.555

1.315 113.215
13
D. Goldburg
United Kingdom P. di Resta United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 10

+3.039

1'17.713

0.158 112.985
14 United States P. Hyett United States D. Cameron AO Racing 99 ORECA LMP2 07 10

+3.096

1'17.770

0.057 112.902
15 Canada M. Goikhberg United Kingdom H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 11

+3.230

1'17.904

0.134 112.708
16 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 10

+3.278

1'17.952

0.048 112.639
17 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn Crowdstrike Racing by APR
04 ORECA LMP2 07 10

+3.372

1'18.046

0.094 112.503
18 United States N. Boulle
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+3.451

1'18.125

0.079 112.389
19
P. Fayer
Denmark M. Jensen United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 11

+4.019

1'18.693

0.568 111.578
20 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Canada C. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports 73 ORECA LMP2 07 11

+4.867

1'19.541

0.848 110.388
21 Canada J. Farano France T. Vautier Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 6

+5.699

1'20.373

0.832 109.246
22 United States N. Verhagen United States C. de Phillippi Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 0

-

-
23 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

-

-
24 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

-

-
25 Italy A. Caldarelli United Kingdom S. Mitchell Pfaff Motorsports 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 0

-

-
26 United States A. Telitz Denmark B. Pedersen Vasser Sullivan Racing 12 Lexus RC F GT3 0

-

-
27 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell 13 Autosport 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

-

-
28 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Racing 14 Lexus RC F GT3 0

-

-
29 United States S. Monk Brazil F. Fraga Myers Riley Motorsports 16 Ford Mustang GT3 0

-

-
30 Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom T. Gamble Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 0

-

-
31 Spain A. Costa Italy L. Patrese Conquest Racing 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 0

-

-
32 United States M. Filippi Canada R. Wickens DXDT Racing 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

-

-
33 Costa Rica D. Formal United States T. Hindman Wayne Taylor Racing 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 0

-

-
34 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 0

-

-
35
M. Esterson
N. Johnson RLL Team McLaren
59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 0

-

-
36 United Kingdom B. Barker Norway D. Olsen Ford Racing 64 Ford Mustang GT3 0

-

-
37 Germany C. Mies Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Racing 65 Ford Mustang GT3 0

-

-
38 United States J. Walker United States C. Lewis Gradient Racing 66 Ford Mustang GT3 0

-

-
39 France V. Hasse-Clot Denmark M. Sorensen Car Blanche 68 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 0

-

-
40 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 0

-

-
41 United Kingdom N. Tandy
H. King AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0

-

-
42 Italy G. Altoè United Kingdom C. Stevenson DragonSpeed 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

-

-
43 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 0

-

-
44 United States A. Adelson United Kingdom C. Ilott Wright Motorsports 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0

-

-
View full results

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