IMSA Indianapolis starting lineup: Tom Blomqvist puts Acura Meyer Shank on pole
Here's how the grid lines up for the 2026 IMSA Weathertech.com Battle Of The Bricks at Indianapolis, with GTP, LMPII, GTD, and GTD Pro classes back sharing the track on Sunday
#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Tom Blomqvist put Acura Meyer Shank Racing on pole in a weather-impacted qualifying round in the Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Driving the team’s #60 Acura ARX-06, Blomqvist delivered a flying lap of 1m14.674s to take the top spot on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. It marks Blomqvist’s seventh career pole, and the 25th pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Meyer Shank Racing.
“It was a tricky session,” said Blomqvist, who co-drives the entry with Colin Braun. “It’s a bit of who knows what’s going to happen with the weather, but yeah, we knew we had car pace. Drivers are never happy, right? So, it wasn’t like a super smooth practice session … The car was tricky to drive. My car really only had one lap in it. Just kind of had to hope and pray sort of thing that it would stick. The car’s been giving me confidence in key areas around here, which just unlocks lap times. Thanks to the guys, they’ve been working really, really hard. Obviously, it’s a great way coming towards our last couple of races with the program.”
Championship leader Jack Aitken (Whelen Cadillac) produced a late effort to qualify second, but was 0.301s behind Blomqvist’s pace-setting time.
GTP
Julien Andlauer (Porsche Penske Motorsport) held the early benchmark with a 1m15.235s in the #7 Porsche 963. With four minutes remaining, Aitken (Whelen Cadillac) got close with a 1m15.262s in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R to slot second.
Blomqvist then went fastest, putting down the weekend’s first sub-1m15s lap with a 1m14.674s in the #60 Acura ARX-06 with under three minutes to go. He knocked off BMW M Team WR’s Dries Vanthoor, who, moments before, delivered a 1m15.073s lap in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8.
In the final seconds, Aitken remained out on track for a last-gasp effort, and was able to jump up to second with a 1m14.975s fast lap.
LMP2
It took until roughly halfway through the 15-minute session for tires to get warmed up in the LMP2 class. With roughly six minutes to go, the competitive times began to come in with PJ Hyett (AO Racing) establishing the early mark at 1m17.796s.
Moments later, Jon Farano (Tower Motorsports) clipped the curbing and went off and into the tire barrier in Turn 6. He was able to continue on, keeping the session under green flag.
Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) then went to the top with a 1m17.713s lap, but was dethroned as Jeremy Clarke (Inter Europol Competition) fought back with a 1m17.555s flyer. Goldburg attempted to fight back, but only managed a 1m17.600s lap with roughly a minute to go.
Hyett’s chances of jumping up from third fell off due to traffic and was left in third with a 1m17.770s lap. In the end, Clarke’s quickest lap was good enough to hold on to the class pole. Goldburg’s fastest qualifying lap was deleted as a penalty for an earlier practice incident
GTD Pro & GTD
Following a weather delay due to lightning, qualifying sessions for both GTD Pro and GTD classes were canceled.
The grids for both classes were set on team points, with the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO of Neil Verhagen and Connor De Phillippi on pole in GTD Pro, followed by Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner in the #4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R of Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports.
In GTD, the Winward Racing duo of Philip Ellis and Russell Ward in the #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start on pole. Heart of Racing’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo of Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello and Tom Gamble will roll off second.
Q
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|T. Blomqvist C. Braun Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|10
|
1'14.674
|117.583
|2
|J. Aitken E. Bamber Cadillac Whelen
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|
+0.301
1'14.975
|0.301
|117.111
|3
|D. Vanthoor S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team WRT
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|9
|
+0.399
1'15.073
|0.098
|116.958
|4
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|40
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|
+0.542
1'15.216
|0.143
|116.736
|5
|R. van der Zande N. Yelloly Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|93
|Acura ARX-06
|9
|
+0.542
1'15.216
|0.000
|116.736
|6
|F. Nasr J. Andlauer Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+0.561
1'15.235
|0.019
|116.706
|7
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|10
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|
+0.679
1'15.353
|0.118
|116.524
|8
|L. Heinrich K. Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|10
|
+0.721
1'15.395
|0.042
|116.459
|9
|P. Eng M. Wittmann BMW M Team WRT
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|10
|
+0.804
1'15.478
|0.083
|116.331
|10
|R. Gunn R. De Angelis Aston Martin THOR Team
|23
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|10
|
+0.904
1'15.578
|0.100
|116.177
|11
|T. van der Helm N. Müller JDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|10
|
+1.566
1'16.240
|0.662
|115.168
|12
|
J. ClarkeT. Dillmann Inter Europol Competition
|43
|ORECA LMP2 07
|11
|
+2.881
1'17.555
|1.315
|113.215
|13
|
D. GoldburgP. di Resta United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|
+3.039
1'17.713
|0.158
|112.985
|14
|P. Hyett D. Cameron AO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|
+3.096
1'17.770
|0.057
|112.902
|15
|M. Goikhberg H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|11
|
+3.230
1'17.904
|0.134
|112.708
|16
|T. Lutke M. Beche TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|
+3.278
1'17.952
|0.048
|112.639
|17
|
G. Kurtz
A. Quinn Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|
+3.372
1'18.046
|0.094
|112.503
|18
|
N. Boulle
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+3.451
1'18.125
|0.079
|112.389
|19
|
P. FayerM. Jensen United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|11
|
+4.019
1'18.693
|0.568
|111.578
|20
|P. Fittipaldi C. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports
|73
|ORECA LMP2 07
|11
|
+4.867
1'19.541
|0.848
|110.388
|21
|J. Farano T. Vautier Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|
+5.699
1'20.373
|0.832
|109.246
|22
|N. Verhagen C. de Phillippi Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|0
|
-
|-
|23
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
-
|-
|24
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
-
|-
|25
|A. Caldarelli S. Mitchell Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|26
|A. Telitz B. Pedersen Vasser Sullivan Racing
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|27
|O. Fidani M. Bell 13 Autosport
|13
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
-
|-
|28
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Racing
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|29
|S. Monk F. Fraga Myers Riley Motorsports
|16
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|30
|D. Barrichello T. Gamble Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|0
|
-
|-
|31
|A. Costa L. Patrese Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|32
|M. Filippi R. Wickens DXDT Racing
|36
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
-
|-
|33
|D. Formal T. Hindman Wayne Taylor Racing
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|0
|
-
|-
|34
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|35
|
M. Esterson
N. Johnson RLL Team McLaren
|59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|0
|
-
|-
|36
|B. Barker D. Olsen Ford Racing
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|37
|C. Mies F. Vervisch Ford Racing
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|38
|J. Walker C. Lewis Gradient Racing
|66
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|39
|V. Hasse-Clot M. Sorensen Car Blanche
|68
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|0
|
-
|-
|40
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0
|
-
|-
|41
|
N. Tandy
H. King AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|0
|
-
|-
|42
|G. Altoè C. Stevenson DragonSpeed
|81
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
-
|-
|43
|P. Gallagher R. Foley Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|0
|
-
|-
|44
|A. Adelson C. Ilott Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|0
|
-
|-
|View full results
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