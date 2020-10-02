Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Race 1 in
00 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Breaking news

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

shares
comments
Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
By:

Inter Europol Competition has entered this month’s Petit Le Mans, marking the team’s first race with an ORECA LMP2 car and its first entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

IEC won the LMP3 category of the Asian Le Mans Series in 2018-’19 in a Ligier JS P3, and also ran a Ligier JS P217 at Le Mans in 2019 and 2020.

Sascha Fassbender, team manager, explaining its latest venture, said: “We have been looking at a couple of things over the last months. One was expanding our business. And now that the LMP3 is admitted in the IMSA championship, we want to have a look at what that might mean for us.

“We are fully aware that in these difficult times with restricted traveling that going to the U.S. should not make much sense. But we cannot stop because of COVID-19; we have to push forward.

“Then came the opportunity to do this, so we did. We have tested with an ORECA before, but never raced in one.”

The team’s three drivers for the 10-hour / 1000km event will be the team’s regular pilot Kuba Smiechowski, and Americans Rob Hodes and Austin McCusker.

Said Smiechowski: “It has always been my dream to race in America in a few weeks’ time, my dream will come true.

“It will be a very steep learning curve, especially with the ORECA LMP2, but I am looking forward to it. We always seem to make bold moves with this team. And we can, because we have a really good team of dedicated mechanics and other staff.”

McCusker, who was due to join the team for the 2020 ELMS season in LMP3 car, commented: “I’m looking forward to getting into an LMP2 car for the first time. It will be a big step for never running the car before at Petit and being out of a seat for around eight months.

“But I am confident with the team and everyone surrounding us that I will be able to adapt quickly and we can push for some strong results.”

Hodes added: “This is an exciting number of firsts. For the team it’s their first race in America and in an ORECA. For me, it’s my first and longest race in a P2 car.

“I can’t wait to get going and look very much forward to a productive synergy with everyone on the team!"

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

Previous article

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

Red Bull remains committed to F1 despite Honda exit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull remains committed to F1 despite Honda exit

Honda will still push on with new F1 engine for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda will still push on with new F1 engine for 2021

Latest news

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

2
Supercars

Bathurst: SBR race report

3
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Record-breaking McLaughlin locks out poles

4
Formula 1

What next for Red Bull after Honda’s shock Formula 1 exit

Latest news

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021
IMSA

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.