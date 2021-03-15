Top events
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
Race in
33 days
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
25 days
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
17 days
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
31 days
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
38 days
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

By:

Mathieu Jaminet, Porsche factory driver, said he loves the demanding nature of Sebring, as he looks ahead to his return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this weekend.

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will see WeatherTech Racing running Jaminet and Matt Campbell alongside Cooper MacNeil in the sole Porsche 911 RSR, after employing Gianmaria Bruni, Kevin Estre and Richard Lietz to team up with MacNeil in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jaminet, who made just two IMSA outings last year – sharing the works 911 RSR with Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber at the Rolex 24 and Petit Le Mans – has now tested the #79 Proton Competition-run WeatherTech machine at Sebring and said he was pleased to reacquaint himself with the bumpy 17-turn 3.74-mile course.

He said: “I have raced at Sebring twice, in 2018 [driving the GTD-class 911 GT3 R of Wright Motorsports] and ’19 [works 911 RSR in GTLM]. I know the track really well.

“It is an old school circuit. Very different from the tracks in Europe. You have to respect the bumps. If you have an off it will be a big one!

“As a race driver you can make a difference at Sebring, that is what I like. The first and last corner are very challenging.

“We had a really good test. The car is good, the RSR has been competitive at Sebring. The team had a tough Round 1 at Daytona. It will be important to bounce back. I am looking forward to driving with Cooper and fighting for a top position.”

Jaminet also added: “There’s always a big crowd and I hope to see the funny costumes again. I really enjoy the crazy fans at Sebring. It reminds me of the Nürburgring crowd in Germany!”

MacNeil, who tested alongside Jaminet, added: “The RSR is a blast to drive at Sebring. The added power and downforce were easy to get used to as the handling of the car is quite strong.

“Mathieu and the team were a big help in improving my lap time each session I got in the car. We ran all day with no issues and have a good handle on the setup going into race week.

“I am also looking forward to running with Matt. Both guys are young and very quick. We are looking forward to having a good run at Sebring.”

Campbell, like Jaminet, shared a works RSR last year for the Rolex 24 and Petit Le Mans, and won the latter race with Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet. The young Australian has also had more recent IMSA experience, having competed in this year’s Rolex 24, racing the Pfaff Motorsports 911 GT3R.

“Really looking forward to racing at Sebring,” Campbell said. “I have raced there once before in 2019 with Proton in the WEC race. I came away with a win with Christian Reid [Proton Competition owner]. I fell in love with the track.

“I have tested there since then [and] I really enjoy the circuit. It is one of my favorites on the calendar in America.”

Motivation high at Mazda despite program’s demise

Previous article

Motivation high at Mazda despite program’s demise
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Drivers Cooper MacNeil , Matt Campbell , Mathieu Jaminet
Teams Proton Competition , WeatherTech Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

