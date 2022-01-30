Rolex 24, Hour 15: Ganassi woes hand lead to AXR Cadillac

Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen had raced to a 30-second lead aboard the #02 Ganassi Cadillac DPi-V.R in the early morning hours, but an as-yet unexplained technical issue dropped the car to fourth with nine hours to go.

That meant it was Pipo Derani in command aboard the Whelen Engineering-sponsored #31 AXR Cadillac, just ahead of Loic Duval in the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Caddy.

All seven DPi entries remained on the lead lap at the halfway stage, but it wasn’t long before two cars hit trouble, namely the #48 Ally Racing and #01 Ganassi Cadillacs.

First to hit trouble was the Action Express Racing-run #48 car, as Jimmie Johnson made contact with a backmarker in the infield and sustained right-rear damage, the NASCAR ace-turned IndyCar driver limping back to the pits.

The car went behind the wall, with Johnson eventually emerging 23 laps down.

Soon after, it was the turn of the #01 Ganassi Caddy, which briefly led in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais, to hit trouble. An electrical issue was cited for Bourdais bringing in the car for lengthy repairs, which ended up taking 43 laps to complete.

After the #01 crew’s misfortune, Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura passed the #5 machine of Richard Westbrook to lead, but Albuqerque’s time out front proved short-lived as Magnussen picked off both the #5 and #10 cars in quick succession.

Albuquerque was able to keep Magnussen in his sights initially, but the Ganassi driver at this stage enjoyed a major pace advantage and stretched out a lead of some 30 seconds.

That was until halfway through the 15th hour, when Magnussen slowed and posted a lap some 50 seconds off the pace, before getting back up to speed. The delay allowed the #31 AXR car of Derani, which had jumped the WTR Acura in the pits, into the lead.

Just prior to the 15-hour mark, the 12th full-course yellow of the race was called following a major incident involving the #7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine at Turn 2.

WTR driver Will Stevens had slipped behind Duval in the #5 JDC-Miller Cadillac in the fight for second before the caution, with Alex Lynn fourth in the #02 Ganassi car he took over from Magnussen followed by Simon Pagenaud’s #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

LMP2: Team Nederland back to the fore

In LMP2, Racing Team Nederland had regained the advantage with Dylan Murry in the #29 Oreca well clear of the #81 DragonSpeed car of Colton Herta prior to the caution.

Rui Andrade was third for Tower Motorsports followed by James Allen in the best of the G-Drive Racing by APR entries and Nicolas Lapierre in the #51 PR1/Mathiasen car.

Riley Motorsports continues to dominate LMP3, with the #74 Ligier of Felipe Fraga running two laps ahead of Nic Jonsson in the #54 CORE autosport Ligier.





GTD Pro: Porsche teams in command

In GT Daytona Pro, Pfaff Motorsports had cycled into the lead in the most recent round of stops with Mathieu Jaminet at the wheel of the team’s #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Dennis Olsen had the KCMG Porsche in second, followed by Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 that had been leading at the halfway stage.

Risi Competizione had moved back into the lead at one stage with James Calado driving the team’s Ferrari 488 GT3, but the car lost ground when Calado handed over to Davide Rigon, who was in fifth place at the 15-hour mark behind Kyle Kirkwood’s Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Lucas Auer led the GTD class in his Winward Racing Mercedes ahead of Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche and Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Ollie Milroy was running in fourth in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 that had been leading at halfway.