Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona January Testing / Breaking news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

shares
comments
Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash
By:

A hard shunt for Ryan Hardwick in yesterday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge practice has forced Wright Motorsports to pull its entry from that race and hire Trent Hindman to sub for Hardwick in the Rolex 24 Hours.

Hardwick suffered a big accident in the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 R during night practice in the Roar Before the 24 last week, forcing the team to take over Black Swan Racing’s similar car which was available due to BSR pulling its own entry due to team owner Tim Pappas testing positive for Covid-19.

However, Hardwick suffered concussion in an accident in the team’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 yesterday afternoon, leading to an overnight stay in hospital, and will be unable to compete in the opening round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

A team statement reads: “Hardwick’s condition is stable and the driver was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation, but due to a concussion he will not be able to drive the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R in Saturday’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“The 1st Phorm entry will still compete in the event, with Trent Hindman joining the existing Wright Motorsports roster of Patrick Long, Jan Heylen, and Klaus Bachler.”

Said Hardwick: “It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to join the team for the big race. I wish I was driving with them, but sadly that won’t be possible.

“When I first learned I wouldn’t be able to drive, Trent was immediately one of the first drivers I thought of to step in. I want the team to continue and our 1st Phorm car to be on track to compete in this event. I’ve followed Trent’s career for the last few years, and I think he’ll be a good fit.

“Trent is joining a really great team, and I wish them the best of luck this weekend. He’s in the best hands.”

Hindman, who is a silver-rated driver, was the GTD-class champion in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship along with Mario Farnbacher, with whom he shared the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX. Last year, the 25-year-old from West Long Branch, NJ, won the GT World Challenge America title for Silver drivers.

“First and foremost, what’s most important is that Ryan is okay,” said Hindman. “Filling in for the Rolex 24 under these circumstances is never ideal, but I am grateful to John [Wright, team owner] Ryan, and the Wright Motorsports team for trusting me with this opportunity.

“The No. 16 Porsche looks to be a strong contender for victory come Sunday, and I certainly look forward to doing everything I can to make it happen.”

The combination of Long, Hardwick, Heylen and the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R won last November’s 12 Hours of Sebring.

Related video

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

Previous article

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona January Testing
Drivers Patrick Long , Klaus Bachler , Trent Hindman , Jan Heylen , Ryan Hardwick
Teams Wright Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Cyril Despres preview
Dakar Dakar / News

Cyril Despres preview

Latest news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Trending

1
FIA F2

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

45min
2
Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

8h
3
Dakar

Cyril Despres preview

Latest news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

IMSA
31m
Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

IMSA
2h
Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

IMSA
18h
Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

IMSA
21h
Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

IMSA
22h

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.