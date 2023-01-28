Subscribe
Previous / Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24 Next / Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24

Porsche driver Nick Tandy is expecting the pace of GTP cars to change "quite dramatically" when they switch to the new cold-temperature Michelin tire in this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Jamie Klein
By:
Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24

Tandy, who is sharing the #6 Porsche 963 with Dane Cameron and Mathieu Jaminet for this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser, observed how limited running has been on Michelin's new low-temperature soft tire in the build-up to the event.

The bulk of pre-event running with the new LMDh prototypes has been done with the high-temperature soft compound, and Tandy believes some cars could suffer more than others during the nighttime running that makes up the bulk of the Florida enduro classic.

"We ran the cold soft [on Thursday night] in practice, and that was the only session we could use it, because the night session at the Roar [pre-event test] was wet," the Briton told reporters on the eve of the race. 

Read Also:

"There is a balance shift between the two tires as you would expect, but for all the teams it’s the first time we’ve run on this tire. We’ve got to do 13 hours of the race on it, and we haven’t really tested it!

"The end of the race we’ll be on the soft-hot, so I think everyone is setting their cars up based on that and just accepting there may be a balance shift when you switch to the cold-spec tire in the night.

"But you could see the pace of the cars changing quite dramatically depending on the tires we’re on. If one car struggles to put energy in the front tire, they could struggle on the colds, but others could struggle to look after the rear tires on the hots."

Tandy however conceded that the nature of IMSA races, with frequent caution periods offering chances to catch up to the leaders, mean that being fast at the end of the race will be the priority.

"It is about the last six hours," he said. "You can’t afford to just cruise around and fall a lap down, but as long as you can stay on the lead lap in the night, it will be when we go back on the soft-hot [tire] in the daytime that will define the positions at the end of the race."

 

Wayne Taylor Racing's Filipe Albuquerque is also expecting the new tires to provide a major challenge during the Rolex 24, as well as the expected increase in stint lengths.

A typical stint for the GTP cars is now expected to run for 50 minutes to an hour, depending on caution periods, compared to 35-40 minutes during the DPi era. The reduction in available tire sets - 33 for the whole weekend and 21 for the race - also means teams will have to double-stint tires.

“One thing that is tricky is that with new tires it's very slippery getting out of the pits," said Albuquerque. "We've seen Helio [Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Acura] spinning in the pitlane [during Friday morning practice] – that's how slippery it is.

"So it's going to be interesting to deal with that, especially when the things are starting to get more heated up with racing and track position. It is easy to do mistakes.

“I think we will learn through the race how much time we lose on cold tires, how much we lose by having to double-stint tires. It's new for everybody and we could never really do a proper long run and double-stint tires because this compound was new in December. It's not that we were working with this compound before.

“Again, it's the same for everybody at the end of the day, so it's going to be curious to see who really nails the set-up and the strategy.”

Additional reporting by Charles Bradley

 

shares
comments

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24

Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac in front Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.