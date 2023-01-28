Subscribe
Previous / Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24 Next / Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship star Mike Conway says he is relishing the chance to pick up "new skills" driving a Lexus GT3 car in this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Jamie Klein
By:
Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing

Conway has joined Vasser Sullivan regulars Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth at the wheel of the team's #14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD Pro class for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener.

It marks his first outing in a GT car since he contested an International GT Open round on the now-defunct Valencia street track in 2008, when he was racing in the GP2 Series.

While Conway has been a regular at Daytona in recent seasons in the DPi class with the Action Express Cadillac team, the American brand becoming a competitor of Toyota in the WEC this season meant he was forced to find an alternative avenue to return to the Florida venue.

"I last drove a GT car back in 2008 on the Valencia street track, in a Dodge Viper," Conway told Motorsport.com. "It’s been so long since then that it’s all new getting back into it.

"It came together towards the end of last year. I wanted to do something for Daytona and I got talking to these guys. GTP is a bit difficult now, as we’re all effectively in the same category now. I had to look at some other options.

"It's a new challenge, trying to learn some new skills. It’s good to experience the other side [with traffic] after so many years in a prototype."

 

Conway said he had spoken to Toyota WEC teammate Kamui Kobayashi, who made a one-off outing for Vasser Sullivan last year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, about how to get the most out of the RC F GT3.

"It is quite different, especially with the ABS," the Briton explained. "That’s probably the hardest thing to get used to. It kind of fights you, but it can help you if you use it correctly.

"I’m still learning with that. But it’s good to pick up some new skills which can only help you for future endeavors."

Conway said that his deal with Vasser Sullivan currently only encompasses this weekend's Rolex 24, but he remains open to further GT outings in future.

"Driving anything is always fun, and this class of racing is always close from start to finish." he said. "I’ve always admired the GT guys for being nose-to-tail all the way down to the last lap, even at Le Mans. It’s pretty cool."

Conway, Hawksworth and Barnicoat will start third on the grid in the GTD Pro category and seventh among the GTD cars.

"P7 is a good spot to start overall and P3 in the Pro class is good points to start the championship," commented Barnicoat. "Of course, we would all like to be on pole position, but nevertheless it’s a great position and we should be out of the thick of the trouble at the start of the race.

"It’s going to be great to go and race with Mike and Jack for the 24 hours. We’re feeling confident in our Lexus and with this Vasser Sullivan team. Time to go and enjoy it and get a watch at the end.”

shares
comments

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac in front Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Mike Conway More from
Mike Conway
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Conway to race VS Lexus in Rolex 24 Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title

WEC

Conway: '23 sandbagging may backfire Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks his Top 10 drivers Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

AIM Vasser Sullivan More from
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24

Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24

IMSA

Kirkwood in VS Lexus for Rolex 24 Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24

VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

IMSA

Telitz, Montecalvo return to Lexus VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA

Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.