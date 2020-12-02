Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

The team owned by Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan, which last month announced it has split from partners AIM Autosport, also confirmed it will continue to field two Lexus RC Fs in the GT Daytona class.

The #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 car will be driven by Hawksworth and Telitz, who finished third and fourth in the Drivers’ championship this past year, and took the WeatherTech Sprint Cup title, having scored three wins.

The #12 car’s full-time line-up, and the complete roster of Michelin Endurance Cup race drivers, will be announced later.

Hawksworth, who has been part of the IMSA Lexus RC F program since it began with 3GT Racing in 2017, said: “I am delighted to be continuing into 2021 with Vasser Sullivan Racing and Lexus. To be paired again with Aaron is a perfect scenario. After three wins together in 2020 and the sprint championship title, we can only have one goal and that is to secure the 2021 IMSA GTD Championship title.

“There have been some changes over the off-season and the relocation of the team to Charlotte gives a new opportunity for growth and continued improvement heading into 2021. Kaizen is a philosophy that everybody at Lexus embraces and this is the mindset we'll be carrying forward into 2021 in pursuit of the top step of the podium."

Telitz, a former open-wheel rising star like Hawksworth, added: “It's an honor to return to the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in 2021 and make a full attack at the championship. I'm ready to build on my first full-season of IMSA GTD competition with Jack and take our Lexus RCF GT3 back into the championship fight.

“The team that is being assembled will be a serious force. Thank you to Jimmy and Sulli for their continued faith in me as well as my long time sponsor Rice Lake Weighing Systems for continuing for the 2021 season."

The Lexus RC F GT3 scored its first two IMSA GTD wins in 2018 with 3GT, while over the past two seasons, operated by AIM Vasser Sullivan, the car has scored six more triumphs.

Lexus Motorsports manager Jeff Bal commented: “We are excited to have Vasser Sullivan running the #12 and #14 Lexus RC F GT3s next season. We believe the Vasser Sullivan driver lineup is among the strongest in the GTD paddock and we’re poised to make a championship run.

“We’re thankful for every team member who has helped bring the Lexus RC F GT3 to where it is today and anxious to see what the 2021 season brings.”