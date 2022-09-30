Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Blomqvist, MSR claim pole for Acura Next / IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi Cadillac leads at quarter-distance
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Wayne Taylor: DPi class has been IMSA’s “best ever”

Team owner and former driver Wayne Taylor says that in three decades of U.S. sportscar racing, the six-year DPi era is the best he’s seen.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Wayne Taylor: DPi class has been IMSA’s “best ever”

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era, using Le Mans Daytona hybrids, begins in 2023, and Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque are leading the final DPi-era championship heading into the last race of the season, tomorrow’s 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Between 2011 and 2016, the WTR-run Corvette Daytona Prototype captured 18 race wins, and won the 2013 championship but the introduction of the Daytona Prototype international regulations for 2017 didn’t cause Taylor’s team to skip a step. WTR captured that first championship, and scored nine race wins – including three Rolex 24 Hours at Daytonas – with the Dallara-based Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Switching to the Acura ARX-05 in 2021, WTR again won the Rolex 24 along with two more triumphs to finish second in the championship, while this year – the final season of the DPi era – it has captured four more wins and leads the championship heading into the finale.

Asked by Motorsport.com how he would sum up the six-year DPi era, Wayne Taylor said: “Having been here in sportscar racing for 30 years, I would say the DPi class has been the best ever. It’s just unfortunate that we ended up with so little cars at the end – six cars or seven [for the enduros].

“I think it’s going to be surprising also for people to recognize that when we get to Daytona, we’re not going to suddenly see 15 LMDh cars. These cars, the DPis, were fast, they were good looking and they were relatively inexpensive in comparison.

“We all have to move on and the LMDh is going to be the best because the cars are spectacular. But I’m sorry to see the end of a [class] that I think car-wise was probably one of the best eras I’ve had in North America.”

Son Ricky Taylor has scored 17 of his 31 sports prototype wins in IMSA’s DPi era, taking the title with his father’s team driving the Cadillac in 2017, and with Team Penske piloting the Acura in 2020.

The 33-year-old reflected on the six-year DPi era with great affection, stating: “For my career, it’s been the highlight – from getting to drive for my Dad with top level teams to winning a championship with my brother, to getting to start my relationship with Acura has been amazing.

“Like Dad said, the racing underlines everything about it. At its height, there were many different manufacturers, and the racing was always amazing. The closing speed between the GT cars and DPis provided for some really exciting intra-class battles and I think some of the most memorable finishes in sportscar racing history.

“For me personally it suited my driving style a little bit, coming from the Daytona Prototypes which were heavier and lower downforce high-powered cars to something that was a little bit more nimble and quick and relied a bit more on the downforce. It was a good opportunity to learn a new discipline.

“Filipe and I have been saying for the last few races that we’re going to miss driving these cars. It was a huge jump from the Daytona Prototypes to the DPi and it’s going to be another huge jump to the LMDh/GTP era which, although we’re going to miss driving these, is going to be a whole new version of excitement and fun once we get there.”

 

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Blomqvist, MSR claim pole for Acura
Previous article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Blomqvist, MSR claim pole for Acura
Next article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi Cadillac leads at quarter-distance

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi Cadillac leads at quarter-distance
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title Road Atlanta
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point Road Atlanta
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ricky Taylor More from
Ricky Taylor
Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving Watkins Glen
IMSA

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving

Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring
IMSA

Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued success
IMSA

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued success

Latest news

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash
IMSA IMSA

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash

Renger van der Zande has stressed there was "never any intention" to make contact with the sister Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Earl Bamber as the two teammates came to blows late on in IMSA's Petit Le Mans season finale.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

Meyer Shank Racing Acura won the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the DPi era, and claimed the 2022 championship after the Ganassi Cadillacs collided and the WTR Acura hit a GT car.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point

Wayne Taylor Racing leads Meyer Shank Racing with 2hr30min to go of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point

Wayne Taylor Racing is in the perfect spot to win Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but there is still half of the race to go at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.