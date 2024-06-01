Helio Castroneves explains why MSR benched Tom Blomqvist

Castroneves, who also shares a minor ownership role within MSR, has been called upon to substitute for Blomqvist in the No. 66 Honda-powered entry for the next two events, including this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

The decision to pull the 30-year-old came after crashing in Turn 1 of the opening lap of the Indianapolis 500. In five points-paying rounds this season, he has a best finish of 15th (St. Petersburg) and three results worse than 22nd.

And those finishes have only intensified the concern for MSR’s place with the entry in the Leaders Circle, which pays out more than $1 million for those that place in the top 22 spots (of the 25 eligible cars) at the end of the year. The No. 66 entry is currently in a three-way tie for 22nd with AJ Foyt Racing’s No. 41 and Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 at 46 points apiece.

“The truth is the Leaders Circle, we've got to get some points there,” said Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner.

“We've got to be able to not have the same situation that we had last year. And this is a track that Tom has never been to, so we decided just a little more experience would be better for us to hopefully, collect points and move forward.”

But why now and not closer to the middle point of the season?

“We have to stop the bleeding right now,” Castroneves said.

“Let's stop the bleeding first and then consider what's happening moving forward. But as of right now, we just want to make sure we put the car into some positions to get in the top 22 and then we can continue.”

And considering this weekend’s race takes place on a tight and twisty 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit that Blomqvist hasn’t raced at before, there was concern.

“Coming to a place that he's never been probably is not gonna help,” Castroneves said. “If you think about it, you know, makes sense. And he understands that, too.”

The ominous note is that Castroneves also hinted at the ovals coming up, such as the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway next month. Clouding the possibility of Blomqvist returning after Castroneves drives the next events.

“We have some ovals in the future as well again,” Castroneves said. “Right now, let's focus one at a time, but this is now.”

Of note, Blomqvist is not with the team this weekend in Detroit, opting instead to go back to his home in Florida.

The 49-year-old Brazilian remains high on Blomqvist, calling him “a superstar” and reiterating his place with the team by further saying, “he will be with us as long as he wants.”

However, when asked about when he expects Blomqvist back behind the wheel of his Indy car this year, Castroneves was non-committal.

“As of right now, we're going one at a time,” Castroneves said. “So, that's what we want to want to focus on.”