Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying

The air at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was dense and relatively still this morning, vastly different from yesterday’s hot and gusty conditions, and the speeds reflected this as drivers attempted four-lap qualifying simulation runs.

In Group 1, Jimmie Johnson turned the fastest lap with the aid of a tow, a 233.961mph, and turned a 233.7 four-lap average. However, in the no-tow speed charts, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay produced a 233.206 and Santino Ferrucci’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy turned a 232.781.

Two of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, those of Colton Herta and Marco Andretti, looked too well planted, suggesting too much drag, although Herta was still able to produce third fastest lap in the Group with a 231.911 effort.

When Group 2 headed out there, three-time Indy polesitter Ed Carpenter produced a 234.410 lap but it was with the aid of a tow. How misleading a lap with a tow can be was illustrated in Group 1 by the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy of Callum Ilott, who turned a 233.308 with the aid of a draft but a still-impressive 231.505mph without it.

Both Scott Dixon and Alex Palou looked strong, the former turning a 234.093mph (with a tow) and the latter producing 232.415 without assistance.

Then Alexander Rossi ran a 233.295, 232.685, 232.464 and 231.616, all without a tow. That first lap was the fastest no-tow lap of the session… until Dixon went for a second run. His 233.340mph opener started a strong four-lap average of 232.875mph, the best without the aid of a tow.

Graham Rahal twice had to abort his runs with vibration issues.

The Team Penske-Chevrolet trio were among those who didn’t bother coming out, since they are low down the qualifying order, so current track conditions were unrepresentative of what they will encounter.

Qualifying runs start at 11.00 local (Eastern) time.

P No Name FTime Diff FSpeed Engine Team 1 33 Ed Carpenter 38.3943 38.3943 234.410 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 38.4463 0.0520 234.093 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 48 Jimmie Johnson 38.4680 0.0737 233.961 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 10 Alex Palou 38.5053 0.1110 233.734 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 77 Callum Ilott 38.5756 0.1813 233.308 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 27 Alexander Rossi 38.5778 0.1835 233.295 Honda Andretti Autosport 7 98 Marco Andretti 38.5833 0.1890 233.262 Honda Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb 8 21 Rinus VeeKay 38.5925 0.1982 233.206 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 38.6291 0.2348 232.985 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 28 Romain Grosjean 38.6623 0.2680 232.785 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 23 Santino Ferrucci 38.6662 0.2719 232.761 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold 12 20 Conor Daly 38.6792 0.2849 232.683 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 13 11 JR Hildebrand 38.7095 0.3152 232.501 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 14 26 Colton Herta 38.7590 0.3647 232.204 Honda Andretti Autosport 15 30 Christian Lundgaard 38.8514 0.4571 231.652 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 60 Simon Pagenaud 38.9068 0.5125 231.322 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 17 45 Jack Harvey 38.9260 0.5317 231.208 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 38.9289 0.5346 231.191 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 19 06 Helio Castroneves 38.9321 0.5378 231.172 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 20 15 Graham Rahal 38.9477 0.5534 231.079 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 4 Dalton Kellett 38.9625 0.5682 230.991 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 14 Kyle Kirkwood 39.0206 0.6263 230.647 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 25 Stefan Wilson 39.1636 0.7693 229.805 Chevy DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports

Qualifying order for initial runs, Day 1

Q Driver Car name Team-Engine 1 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 2 Rinus VeeKay Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 3 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 4 Felix Rosenqvist Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 5 Romain Grosjean DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 6 Jimmie Johnson Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 7 Devlin DeFrancesco PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 8 JR Hildebrand Homes For Our Troops / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 9 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 10 Takuma Sato Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 11 Marco Andretti KULR Technology / Curb Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb 12 Graham Rahal United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 13 Tony Kanaan The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 14 David Malukas HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 15 Santino Ferrucci Palermo's DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 16 Colton Herta Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 17 Stefan Wilson DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet 18 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 19 Alex Palou NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 20 Conor Daly BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Helio Castroneves AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 22 Scott McLaughlin Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 23 Ed Carpenter Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 24 Alexander Rossi NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 25 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 26 Jack Harvey AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 27 Sage Karam AES Indiana DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 28 Josef Newgarden Shell Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 29 Christian Lundgaard Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 30 Simon Pagenaud AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 31 Kyle Kirkwood ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 32 Will Power Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 33 Dalton Kellett K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet