Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

By:

NBC has revealed that Sunday’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 saw a 51 percent increase in viewership over the delayed August 2020 edition.

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

Helio Castroneves’ Meyer Shank Racing-Honda crossing the yard of bricks and scoring his record-matching fourth Indy 500 victory saw viewership peak at 7.129 million viewers, with the race averaging 5.581m.

That was up 51 percent on the fan-free 2020 edition (3.692m viewers) that was pushed back to the third week of August due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and which, like this year, saw the local TV blackout lifted. It was also two percent up on the 2019 race, NBC’s first crack at the Memorial Day Weekend classic after 54 years of broadcasting on ABC.

By some considerable margin, therefore, the most recent Indy 500 is NBC Sports’ most-watched IndyCar race to date, and it the most-watched sports event of the weekend across all networks. Indeed, it was NBC’s most-watched Sunday afternoon sports event in 16 months, when a Seattle vs. Philadelphia NFL Wild Card matchup was held on Jan. 5, 2020 and reached 36m viewers.

Across NBC Sports streaming platforms, this year’s Indy 500 was the second most-streamed IndyCar race ever with an Average Minute Audience of 34,500 viewers, behind only the 2019 Indy 500 (45,600). The reduction in this figure will likely be on account of the local area blackout in 2019.

Through the first six races of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, are averaging a TAD of 1.926 million viewers, the best six-race start to a season in four years, up 28 percent on last season’s comparable races (1.5m).

shares
comments
Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”

Previous article

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

20h
2
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

11h
3
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

11h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

5
IndyCar

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

20min
Latest news
Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years
IndyCar

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

20m
Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!” Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”

3h
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime
IndyCar

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Jun 1, 2021
ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps
IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

May 31, 2021
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

May 31, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

IndyCar: Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win

IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500 03:35
IndyCar
May 31, 2021

IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500

2021 Indianapolis 500: Race Highlights 06:59
IndyCar
May 31, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500: Race Highlights

F1 vs Indycar: Juan Pablo Montoya explains 02:21
IndyCar
May 30, 2021

F1 vs Indycar: Juan Pablo Montoya explains

Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi 01:49
IndyCar
May 30, 2021

Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!” Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!” Prime

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
3h
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

Trending Today

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole as Chevys dominate
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole as Chevys dominate

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Latest news

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!” Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves analyzes Indy fight: “It’s so cool to be in control!”

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps
IndyCar IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.