Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident

Alexander Rossi had a harmless spin exiting pit road for an installation lap in the morning session that involved the 22 veterans plus two rookies – Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson – that had already concluded their orientation program to IndyCar’s satisfaction.

The eight-car ‘rookies and refreshers’ session went without a hitch in the early afternoon. However, as four-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves sped up on the pit-out warm-up lane on the inside of the short chute between Turns 1 and 2 and, his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda snapped into a spin. The momentum carried him across the grass that separates that warm-up lane from the racing surface at Turn 2, across the track and into the outside wall, heavily damaging the right side of his car.

Trackside Online has confirmed with Meyer Shank that the wrecked machine was last year’s winning car and it will not be back on track tomorrow, nor will Castroneves run a spare car.

Barely 20mins after the Brazilian veteran’s incident, 2018 Indy winner Will Power’s Team Penske Chevrolet suddenly spun as the car left pitlane. He partially crossed the strip of grass that divides pit-out from the track at Turn 1, and the rear of the car jutted out onto the racing line. Colton Herta, running full speed on track moved up half a lane to avoid striking the Penske, and this was enough to turn the Andretti Autosport-Honda into a long drift which became a spin.

Following long inspection of the recently sealed pit exit lane, IndyCar officials elected to shut down the day’s on-track activities.

That left four-time Indy polesitter and single-time winner Scott Dixon at the head of the speed charts, the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda turning a 227.187mph lap to finish up ahead of Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet.

Although the foreshortened track time meant lap speeds were largely inconclusive, Juncos Hollinger Racing could be highly satisfied that its rookie Callum Ilott was third fastest in the 226mph speed bracket. The former Formula 2 ace had also topped the rookie and refreshers course.

Santino Ferrucci, just like in this morning’s session, was highly impressive in his first ever run for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, clocking fourth fastest, ahead of Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson who had to swerve to avoid the shunts for both Castroneves and Herta.

His NASCAR legend teammate Jimmie Johnson was very fast in this morning’s practice, so his P25 time this afternoon was entirely unrepresentative of his potential.