Indy 500 test: Six rookies and refreshers complete programs

Phase 1 of the program demands all drivers run 10 straight laps between 205 and 210mph, Phase 2 involves 15 consecutive laps between 210 and 215mph, while Phase 3 requires 15 consecutive laps above 215mph.

Suprisingly, two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and veteran of eight Indy 500s Sage Karam in the #24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy did not quite complete their programs but will be allowed to do so in the two-hour practice that has now started.

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet’s full-time rookie in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, turned a fastest lap of 222.184mph on his 57th of 66 laps to head the speeds, ahead of fellow full-time rookie Devlin DeFrancesco in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Marco Andretti, in a fifth AA entry breezed through his refresher course in third, with Karam and Montoya setting fourth and fifth peak times but still needing to demonstrate their consistency.

Fierce 2021 Indy Lights rivals David Malukas and Kyle Kirkwood of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and AJ Foyt Racing respectively, also comfortably passed their requirements, with Malukas completing the most laps at 84. Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

The two hour session now is open to all drivers.

P # Name FTime FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 77 Callum Ilott 40.5070 57 66 222.184 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 2 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 40.6122 62 63 221.608 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 3 98 Marco Andretti 40.8161 32 46 220.501 Honda Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb 4 24 Sage Karam 40.8875 38 45 220.116 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold 5 6 Juan Pablo Montoya 41.0299 37 41 219.352 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 6 18 David Malukas 41.0574 56 84 219.205 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 7 14 Kyle Kirkwood 41.1233 67 80 218.854 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 8 30 Christian Lundgaard 41.4425 69 70 217.168 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing