Previous / Indy 500 testing: Dixon leads McLaughlin in opening session Next / Crash for four-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves during test
IndyCar / Indy 500 April testing Testing report

Indy 500 test: Six rookies and refreshers complete programs

Rookie Callum Ilott topped the lap speeds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as six of the eight rookies and refreshers so far confirmed as entrants in this year’s Indy 500 completed their programs.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Phase 1 of the program demands all drivers run 10 straight laps between 205 and 210mph, Phase 2 involves 15 consecutive laps between 210 and 215mph, while Phase 3 requires 15 consecutive laps above 215mph.

Suprisingly, two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and veteran of eight Indy 500s Sage Karam in the #24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy did not quite complete their programs but will be allowed to do so in the two-hour practice that has now started.

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet’s full-time rookie in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, turned a fastest lap of 222.184mph on his 57th of 66 laps to head the speeds, ahead of fellow full-time rookie Devlin DeFrancesco in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Marco Andretti, in a fifth AA entry breezed through his refresher course in third, with Karam and Montoya setting fourth and fifth peak times but still needing to demonstrate their consistency.

Fierce 2021 Indy Lights rivals David Malukas and Kyle Kirkwood of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and AJ Foyt Racing respectively, also comfortably passed their requirements, with Malukas completing the most laps at 84. Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

The two hour session now is open to all drivers.

P

#

Name

FTime

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

77

Callum Ilott

40.5070

57

66

222.184

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

2

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

40.6122

62

63

221.608

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

3

98

Marco Andretti

40.8161

32

46

220.501

Honda

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb

4

24

Sage Karam

40.8875

38

45

220.116

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold

5

6

Juan Pablo Montoya

41.0299

37

41

219.352

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

18

David Malukas

41.0574

56

84

219.205

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

7

14

Kyle Kirkwood

41.1233

67

80

218.854

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

8

30

Christian Lundgaard

41.4425

69

70

217.168

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

