Indy 500 testing: Dixon leads McLaughlin in opening session

The start of the test was delayed 90mins due to rain, but when the two-hour session for the 24 veterans – including two rookies who completed their Rookie Orientation Program – it was Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s six-time IndyCar Series champion Dixon who clocked a 225.622mph lap.

The veteran Kiwi is embarking on preparations for his 20th attempt at the legendary Memorial Day Weekend race and was the only driver to crack the 40sec barrier, leading his rivals by 1.7mph.

His nearest pursuer was Scott McLaughlin, who opened the IndyCar season with a win at St. Petersburg, but arguably the most encouraging aspect of the session for Team Penske-Chevrolet squad is that McLaughlin and teammates Will Power (eighth overall) and Josef Newgarden (16th) sat 1-2-3 in the laps set without a tow. In addition, Power set the fastest Turn 1 and Turn 3 trap speeds.

Santino Ferrucci put Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet into third, ahead of Romain Grosjean, the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers who completed his Rookie Orientation Program last fall.

Pato O’Ward was fifth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, ahead of rookie and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson in the Carvana-backed Ganassi car, who turned 37 laps.

He was followed closely by teammate and last year’s runner-up Alex Palou, who was marginally faster than three 500 winners – Power, Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and defending winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

Aside from yellows for debris – including part of car wrap that came off Dalton Kellett’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy – the only incident of note was Alexander Rossi spinning his Andretti Autosport-Honda on the warm-up lane as he exited the pits for an installation lap. The car was undamaged but he flat-spotted his tires as he kept it off the inside wall while completing his 360deg gyration.

There eight-car Rookies and Refreshers program is now underway, featuring two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 2006 runner-up and 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti in the fifth Andretti Autosport-Honda, five full-time IndyCar rookies – David Malukas (Coyne), Kyle Kirkwood (Foyt), Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti), Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) and Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger) – and Sage Karam in the second Dreyer & Reinbold entry.

Following this two-hour session, the track will be open to all for a further three hours.

P # Driver Team-Engine Fastest lap Total 1 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 225.622 20 2 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 223.984 32 3 23 Santino Ferrucci Dreyer & Reinbold-Chevrolet 223.053 20 4 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 222.727 9 5 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 222.660 38 6 48 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 222.255 37 7 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 222.096 25 8 12 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 221.936 38 9 51 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR-Honda 221.920 28 10 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 221.879 27 11 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 221.776 36 12 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 221.501 43 13 11 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 221.475 17 14 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 221.260 7 15 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 221.192 5 16 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 221.131 32 17 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 221.060 17 18 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 221.047 17 19 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 221.043 30 20 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 220.853 31 21 1 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 220.411 14 22 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 220.227 22 23 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 219.831 37 24 45 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 218.877 35