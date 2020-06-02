IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death

Floyd is an African American who died while under arrest, having had his neck knelt on by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for 8min46sec.

The death has triggered outrage across the nation, and around the world, with sports governing bodies including Formula 1 and NASCAR straying outside their usual boundaries to condemn racism and express unity with those who fight oppression.

Today, U.S. open-wheel race expressed similar sentiments.

“IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are deeply saddened by the tragic events and violence that have taken place in our country over recent weeks. Our hearts break for everyone that has been affected, most especially the family and friends of George Floyd.

“As a country, there is much work to be done. And in our industry, there is more progress to be made in breaking down barriers and contributing toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. Now is the time to listen, learn, reflect and stand firmly but peacefully against racism and prejudice.

“It is our most sincere hope that out of this difficult and sad time comes new and stronger resolve to make positive change and build lasting bridges, both in our sports world and across our nation.”

Yesterday, Team Penske’s reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden tweeted quotes from Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Jr. , along with the message: “We could all use a little more love, compassion and understanding. I stand with all my brothers and sisters of the world that make up mankind. I stand against all forms of discrimination, racism and injustice.”

Robert Wickens of Arrow McLaren SP also tweeted a Mandela quote, and added: “We need to speak up, stand together and influence the change that is needed. #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter

Related video