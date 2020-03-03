IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Lincoln Tech students to work for Arrow McLaren SP again

shares
comments
Lincoln Tech students to work for Arrow McLaren SP again
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 4:01 PM

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced today that Lincoln Tech has been chosen as the official technical school of Arrow McLaren SP, allowing five students to serve as pit crew members in 2020.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that Lincoln Tech is sponsoring the team formerly known as Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, with the college’s logo this year appearing on the rear wing of the #7 car of rookie Oliver Askew.

The program sees five students from across the country selected to serve as Arrow McLaren SP team members for one race each. They will have the opportunity to attend team meetings, meet the team’s drivers, run tires, assist with basic car prep and maintenance, and shadow front end crew member Cole Jagger – himself a graduate of Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

“We’ve seen year after year how our students benefit from the experience of working with this team, and we’re honored to once again sponsor Arrow McLaren SP,” said Lincoln Tech president and CEO Scott Shaw.  “This year, to serve as their official tech school, makes it even more special. 

“For almost 75 years, Lincoln schools have helped students build careers in the auto industry – and what better way to experience ‘auto technology’ than in the pit of a real IndyCar team?”

As an associate sponsor since 2017 the relationship has grown into a cooperative partnership between Lincoln and AMSP, and students in the Indianapolis campus’ computerized manufacturing program have been assisting the team by machining components for AMSP’s racecars.

Taylor Kiel, managing director of Arrow McLaren SP commented: “Through our extended partnership with Lincoln Tech we are able to stay one step ahead of our competitors, not only through Lincoln Tech’s manufacturing resource but, most importantly, as a talent pipeline.

“Our close proximity to the Indianapolis campus has provided us an opportunity to engage their students and resources in creative and meaningful ways which have positively impacted our organization on and off track. 

"I’m also proud to say that through our partnership, we have hired multiple Lincoln Tech graduates that are contributing members of our race-winning organization and we look forward to identifying the next one.”

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Oliver Askew
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

