IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Qualifying report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power claims 60th pole for Race 1

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power claims 60th pole for Race 1
By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power claimed his third pole of the season, his fifth at Mid-Ohio and the 60th of his career when unusually Group 1 proved the faster.

Traditionally, the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio course gets ever quicker as more rubber goes down rapidly but Power’s top time from Group 1 – 66.334sec lap at 122.543mph – beat Group 2 pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport-Honda by over 0.3sec.

Power had already guaranteed himself a front-row start by beating teammate Josef Newgarden by a little over 0.2sec, with Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda an almost identical gap behind.

Felix Rosenqvist headed up Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s challenge, as championship leader and six-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon was only ninth, complaining of no rear grip on the softer-compound red Firestones.

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet narrowly grabbed a fifth-row spot just ahead of Marco Andretti.

In Group 2, Hunter-Reay clocked a 66.729sec lap just 0.1474sec faster than the highly impressive Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Alexander Rossi, after his various troubles this year that have left him a desultory 18th in the championship, could be relatively pleased with third in session and sixth on the grid, but the 2018 Mid-Ohio winner will have been perturbed to find himself 0.45sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace.

Local hero Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda was fourth fastest in Group 2, beating Champ Car Atlantic rival Simon Pagenaud by three-hundredths of a second, while Max Chilton did a great job to land a mid-grid slot for Carlin-Chevy.

Race 1 is set to get the green flag at 5pm local (Eastern) time.

GROUP 1

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Will Power

1:06.334

--.----

9

9

122.543

Chevy

A

Team Penske

2

Josef Newgarden

1:06.551

0.2165

9

9

122.144

Chevy

A

Team Penske

3

Jack Harvey

1:06.769

0.4347

8

8

121.745

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

4

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.784

0.4498

8

9

121.718

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Rinus VeeKay

1:07.011

0.6767

8

8

121.305

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

Marco Andretti

1:07.016

0.6819

8

8

121.296

Honda

A

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

7

Colton Herta

1:07.021

0.6869

8

8

121.287

Honda

A

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

8

Pato O'Ward

1:07.035

0.7011

9

9

121.261

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

9

Scott Dixon

1:07.141

0.8063

6

8

121.071

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Zach Veach

1:07.210

0.8758

8

8

120.946

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

11

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.389

1.0547

9

9

120.625

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

GROUP 2

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:06.729

--.----

8

8

121.819

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

Conor Daly

1:06.876

0.1474

8

8

121.550

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

Alexander Rossi

1:07.186

0.4569

8

8

120.990

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

4

Graham Rahal

1:07.220

0.4918

8

8

120.927

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.249

0.5202

8

8

120.876

Chevy

A

Team Penske

6

Max Chilton

1:07.449

0.7204

8

8

120.518

Chevy

P

Carlin

7

Santino Ferrucci

1:07.501

0.7724

8

8

120.425

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

8

Oliver Askew

1:07.621

0.8924

8

8

120.211

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

9

Takuma Sato

1:07.819

1.0905

8

8

119.860

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

Alex Palou

1:08.155

1.4261

7

7

119.270

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

11

Charlie Kimball

1:08.378

1.6496

8

8

118.880

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

Dalton Kellett

1:08.544

1.8155

7

7

118.592

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

