IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power claims 60th pole for Race 1
Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power claimed his third pole of the season, his fifth at Mid-Ohio and the 60th of his career when unusually Group 1 proved the faster.
Traditionally, the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio course gets ever quicker as more rubber goes down rapidly but Power’s top time from Group 1 – 66.334sec lap at 122.543mph – beat Group 2 pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport-Honda by over 0.3sec.
Power had already guaranteed himself a front-row start by beating teammate Josef Newgarden by a little over 0.2sec, with Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda an almost identical gap behind.
Felix Rosenqvist headed up Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s challenge, as championship leader and six-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon was only ninth, complaining of no rear grip on the softer-compound red Firestones.
Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet narrowly grabbed a fifth-row spot just ahead of Marco Andretti.
In Group 2, Hunter-Reay clocked a 66.729sec lap just 0.1474sec faster than the highly impressive Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.
Alexander Rossi, after his various troubles this year that have left him a desultory 18th in the championship, could be relatively pleased with third in session and sixth on the grid, but the 2018 Mid-Ohio winner will have been perturbed to find himself 0.45sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace.
Local hero Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda was fourth fastest in Group 2, beating Champ Car Atlantic rival Simon Pagenaud by three-hundredths of a second, while Max Chilton did a great job to land a mid-grid slot for Carlin-Chevy.
Race 1 is set to get the green flag at 5pm local (Eastern) time.
GROUP 1
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Will Power
|
1:06.334
|
--.----
|
9
|
9
|
122.543
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
2
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:06.551
|
0.2165
|
9
|
9
|
122.144
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
3
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:06.769
|
0.4347
|
8
|
8
|
121.745
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
4
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:06.784
|
0.4498
|
8
|
9
|
121.718
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:07.011
|
0.6767
|
8
|
8
|
121.305
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
6
|
Marco Andretti
|
1:07.016
|
0.6819
|
8
|
8
|
121.296
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|
7
|
Colton Herta
|
1:07.021
|
0.6869
|
8
|
8
|
121.287
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|
8
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:07.035
|
0.7011
|
9
|
9
|
121.261
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:07.141
|
0.8063
|
6
|
8
|
121.071
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
10
|
Zach Veach
|
1:07.210
|
0.8758
|
8
|
8
|
120.946
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
11
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:07.389
|
1.0547
|
9
|
9
|
120.625
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
GROUP 2
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
1:06.729
|
--.----
|
8
|
8
|
121.819
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
2
|
Conor Daly
|
1:06.876
|
0.1474
|
8
|
8
|
121.550
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
3
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:07.186
|
0.4569
|
8
|
8
|
120.990
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
4
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:07.220
|
0.4918
|
8
|
8
|
120.927
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
5
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:07.249
|
0.5202
|
8
|
8
|
120.876
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
6
|
Max Chilton
|
1:07.449
|
0.7204
|
8
|
8
|
120.518
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Carlin
|
7
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:07.501
|
0.7724
|
8
|
8
|
120.425
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|
8
|
Oliver Askew
|
1:07.621
|
0.8924
|
8
|
8
|
120.211
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
9
|
Takuma Sato
|
1:07.819
|
1.0905
|
8
|
8
|
119.860
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
10
|
Alex Palou
|
1:08.155
|
1.4261
|
7
|
7
|
119.270
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|
11
|
Charlie Kimball
|
1:08.378
|
1.6496
|
8
|
8
|
118.880
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
12
|
Dalton Kellett
|
1:08.544
|
1.8155
|
7
|
7
|
118.592
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez