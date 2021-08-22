Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021
IndyCar / Gateway News

New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”

By:

Gateway runner-up and new points leader Pato O’Ward admitted there was no real way of beating eventual winner Josef Newgarden.

New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”

The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver ran in the top six all race, and wisely backed out of a low percentage investigation of the inside line during a restart that saw him three abreast with Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson.

His decision to choose caution over valor looked particularly prescient when behind him fellow young gun Rinus VeeKay made a mistake that took himself and the title-fighting Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Alex Palou and Scott Dixon into the wall.

Later he was able to pass Rossi and struggling polesitter Will Power and become Newgarden’s nearest pursuer, as the pair chased Colton Herta, who would retire from the lead with a driveshaft failure.

The result leaves O’Ward out front with a 10-point margin over Palou, with Newgarden just a dozen points further back, and six-time and defending champion Dixon now in fourth, 43 points off top spot.

“It was a very solid points day for us,” said O’Ward who scored his first two IndyCar wins this year, at Texas Motor Speedway Race 2 and Detroit Race 2. “I think we really maximized what we could have got out of our car and out of our race.

“It’s really tough to pass here. The only way to get by someone is maybe if I have way newer tires than Josef, but we had the same amount of tire life, the same amount of fuel.

“It’s just tough to pass around here as we saw last year. But great race, great crowd and really solid day for us.”

O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist’s season of misery continued, retiring mid-race with a mechanical problem.

shares
comments
Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021

Previous article

Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

10 h
2
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

3
World Superbike

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes

4
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

5
Supercars

Ford Motorsport to support Jim Beam Racing

Latest news
New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”
IndyCar

New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”

46m
Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021
IndyCar

Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021

1 h
Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky

1 h
Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021

7 h
Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 by Newgarden, McLaughlin in practice
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 by Newgarden, McLaughlin in practice

10 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22 00:28
IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021

IndyCar: Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22

IndyCar: Final three races going ahead despite COVID worries 00:38
IndyCar
Aug 19, 2021

IndyCar: Final three races going ahead despite COVID worries

IndyCar: Carlin hopes to run two cars in 2022 00:34
IndyCar
Aug 19, 2021

IndyCar: Carlin hopes to run two cars in 2022

IndyCar: Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay” 00:34
IndyCar
Aug 18, 2021

IndyCar: Bourdais committed to Foyt: “If I can help, I want to stay”

IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 17, 2021

IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021 Gateway
IndyCar

Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky Gateway
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

Trending Today

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes
World Superbike World Superbike

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Ford Motorsport to support Jim Beam Racing
Supercars Supercars

Ford Motorsport to support Jim Beam Racing

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

Le Mans 24h, H8: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, trouble for Alpine
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H8: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, trouble for Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021

Latest news

New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”
IndyCar IndyCar

New points leader O’Ward “maximized what we could”

Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, O’Ward leads points, Ganassi unlucky

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta, takes first pole of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.