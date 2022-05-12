2022 Bathurst 12 Hour session times and preview

The 2020 running of the race was one of the last international events held in Australia before the pandemic took hold and the borders were closed.

The border closures ultimately put paid to the 2021 running of the event, which was cancelled and effectively replaced by the opening round of the Supercars season, the Mount Panorama 500.

With the borders open the 12 Hour returns this year, however the pandemic has still interfered in the way it will run.

High case numbers early in the year meant the traditional February date was axed for this mid-May date.

That has led to a number of changes to opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The biggest is that the event will run to Pro-Am regulations in response to the May date, clashes with the European GT season, and the subsequent lack of participation from overseas crews.

That means the outright contenders must have at least a single Bronze-rated driver in their line-up.

Other changes due to the May date include the earliest ever start time of 5:15am. That's half an hour earlier than the traditional 5:45am start, with the shorter pre-Winter day meaning there will be 90 minutes of racing before dawn, significantly more than usual.

The race will then finish back in the twilight.

To help drivers better adapt there will be a dedicated evening practice session on Friday.

The May date and the Pro-Am rules have undoubtedly taken their toll on the entry list with a modest 20 cars on the grid – roughly half of what is usually expected.

That will put an emphasis on getting all of the entered cars through practice, Mount Panorama notorious for wrecking GT chassis in practice sessions.

While the entry list is small and there is only one proper international team, Craft-Bamboo Racing from Hong Kong, there is plenty of firepower in terms of driver talent.

The overseas contingent includes gun Audi drivers Nathanael Berthon, Kelvin van der Linde, Ricardo Feller and Markus Winkelhock.

Mercedes aces Maro Engel and reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Jules Gounon will also be in the field.

As for local talent the cream of the Supercars crop have landed seats for the race.

That includes Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat, Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth and David Reynolds (all Audis), as well as Broc Feeney, Shane van Gisbergen and Will Brown (all Mercedes).

Practice kicks off on Friday morning.

Qualifying and the race will be shown live at Motorsport.tv. Available worldwide except Australia and New Zealand.

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday May 13

8:00-8:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice/Qualifying

8:40-9:10 Combined Sedans – Practice/Qualifying

9:20-9:50 Toyota 86s – Practice

10:00-10:30 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 1 (bronze drivers only)

10:40-11:10 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 2

13:40-14:00 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

14:10-14:40 Combined Sedans – Race 1

14:50-15:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

15:20-16:00 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 3 (bronze drivers only)

16:35-16:55 Toyota 86s – Race 1

17:05-17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 4

Saturday May 14

7:25-7:55 Combined Sedans – Race 2

8:05-9:05 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 5

9:55-10:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 6

12:15-12:35 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

12:45-13:05 Toyota 86s – Race 2

13:20-13:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 1 (bronze drivers only)

13:55-14:20 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 2 (all drivers)

14:30-15:00 Combined Sedans – Race 3

15:10-15:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

15:40-16:00 Toyota 86s – Race 3

16:10-16:55 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday May 15

5:15-17:15 Bathurst 12 Hour – Race