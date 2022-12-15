Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
The GT3 field, running as Class A, will now be split into four subclasses for the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Mount Panorama.
As previously announced the event has been opened back up to all-Pro line-ups, while there will also be Pro-Am (at least one Bronze-ranked driver) and Silver (all Silver or Bronze-ranked drivers) classes.
The latest addition, the Bronze class, is for three- or four-driver crews consisting solely of Bronze-ranked drivers.
"We have worked hard on improving communication with competitors, both prospective and current, this year and feedback we received on the 2023 Sporting and Technical Regulations is that there would be interest in the addition of a category for all-Bronze ranked combinations," Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis explained.
"It's a relatively easy change to make and falls in line with other GT3 endurance races around the world. If it helps even one or two more teams make the decision to join the race this year or in the future, then it's worthwhile.
"The signs are great for good competition across every class this year."
The field will be bolstered by entries for Class B (Porsche Carrera Cup cars), Class C (GT4) and an Invitational class.
There has also been a tweak to the Balance of Performance rules for the event, as directed by SRO, centred on minimum driver weight.
Crews will now be able to take out up to five kilograms of ballast should the average driver weight exceed the 85 kilograms specified by the rules.
Latest news
The five best race drives of F1 2022
Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines
Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Maximilian Gunther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.
Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.
Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues
Toto Wolff believes Mercedes would not have been able to solve the problems with its W13 Formula 1 car during the season even without the budget cap’s limitations.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.