Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry
Craig Lowndes will lead the line-up for a Pro-Am entry raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia at the Bathurst 12 Hour next February.
For the second year running the Supercars legend will spearhead a PCFA entry run by Ash Seward Motorsport under the Scott Taylor Motorsport banner.
Lowndes will again be joined in the PCFA car by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery for the round-the-clock enduro.
This year the line-up was victorious in Class C in a Carrera Cup car, raising $67,000 for the PCFA in the process.
Next year they will step up to a Pro-Am GT3 entry using STM's Mercedes AMG.
“I am excited to be heading back to Mount Panorama with good mates for a great cause," said Lowndes.
"Prostate Cancer has unfortunately impacted my family. So running a car in support of PCFA is a chance for us to have the conversation about getting checked, raising funds and having a red hot go at the podium."
The PCFA welcomed the return of the entry after a successful first campaign this year.
“Beyond the funds raised in 2022, the STM team helped us raise awareness of prostate cancer among hundreds of thousands of supporters in Australia and worldwide, driving action to save lives," said PCFA CEO Anne Savage.
“We are incredibly grateful to Scott Taylor for his generosity and leadership and to Craig and Lara Lowndes for their tireless and heartfelt support of our mission.
“2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are tremendously proud to have the backing of the STM team run under Ash Seward Motorsport.
“These guys are champions on and off the track and we can’t wait to hit the circuit in support of this truly first class motor-racing crew.”
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between February 3-5.
GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt
Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Latest news
Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.
The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image
Honda driver Hiroki Otsu says he wants to overturn perceptions that he is "quiet and shy" next season after losing his drive in Super Formula for 2023.
Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced it will return to Super2 next year with a two-car programme.
Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.