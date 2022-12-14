GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt
GruppeM Racing has confirmed that it will return to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 12 Hour early next year.
The Mercedes squad will make its third Bathurst 12 Hour start as the event welcomes international crews and all-Pro line-ups back for the first time since 2020.
GruppeM was a front-runner on its past two visits to Mount Panorama, Maximilian Buhk, Maximilian Götz and Raffaele Marciello finishing third in 2019.
The GruppeM Mercedes then crossed the line second in 2020, but Marciello, Buhk and Felipe Fraga were dumped to sixth in the final classification thanks to a post-race penalty for a pitstop infringement.
The driver line-up for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour is yet to be confirmed.
"GruppeM were one of the first international teams to lodge an entry this year, it's exciting to have them back," said Shane Rudzis, Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director.
"In 2019 and 2020 they proved that they are one of the most competitive teams to tackle the Mountain and you're never in doubt that they will be giving everything to win.
"They've crossed the line inside the top three on the road on both occasions they have competed which is an incredible strike rate.
"Watching them aim for a Bathurst victory and taking on great teams from here and abroad will be a big story of the race this year."
GruppeM joins Porsche squad Manthey EMA and BMW's Team WRT as confirmed overseas entries for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.
Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry
Latest news
Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.
The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image
Honda driver Hiroki Otsu says he wants to overturn perceptions that he is "quiet and shy" next season after losing his drive in Super Formula for 2023.
Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced it will return to Super2 next year with a two-car programme.
Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.