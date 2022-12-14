GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt

The Mercedes squad will make its third Bathurst 12 Hour start as the event welcomes international crews and all-Pro line-ups back for the first time since 2020.

GruppeM was a front-runner on its past two visits to Mount Panorama, Maximilian Buhk, Maximilian Götz and Raffaele Marciello finishing third in 2019.

The GruppeM Mercedes then crossed the line second in 2020, but Marciello, Buhk and Felipe Fraga were dumped to sixth in the final classification thanks to a post-race penalty for a pitstop infringement.

The driver line-up for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour is yet to be confirmed.

"GruppeM were one of the first international teams to lodge an entry this year, it's exciting to have them back," said Shane Rudzis, Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director.

"In 2019 and 2020 they proved that they are one of the most competitive teams to tackle the Mountain and you're never in doubt that they will be giving everything to win.

"They've crossed the line inside the top three on the road on both occasions they have competed which is an incredible strike rate.

"Watching them aim for a Bathurst victory and taking on great teams from here and abroad will be a big story of the race this year."

GruppeM joins Porsche squad Manthey EMA and BMW's Team WRT as confirmed overseas entries for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.