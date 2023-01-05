Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed it will return to Mount Panorama for a sixth appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

The Hong Kong-based Mercedes squad has signalled its intention to take part in the newly-revived Pro class for the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The driver roster will be unveiled closer to the February 3-5 event.

Craft-Bamboo was the only international crew to take part in last year's Bathurst 12 Hour, which was run to Pro-Am regulations and took place in May, rather than February.

The team missed qualifying due to an engine issue, before executing a curious strategy in the first half of the race to work Maro Engel, Daniel Juncadella and Kevin Tse into contention.

They ended up finishing second to the Triple Eight-run SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes.

That was the best finish in Craft-Bamboo's five Bathurst starts so far, sitting alongside a third in 2015 with Aston Martin and a fifth with Porsche in 2018.

Craft-Bamboo's first Bathurst as a Mercedes team in 2019 ended with a DNF before the team scored another fifth place in 2020.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour has a special place in our hearts, which is why, despite all the challenges in 2022, we made the trip over to compete in this iconic event," said team director Darryl O'Young.

"We have come close so many times, but have yet to take the win here in Bathurst as a team.

"We have worked hard on the preparation for this year’s event, taking all the years of experience here to try and use that to our advantage.

"This year’s race will have a lot of strong competition, so we will have to be sharp to have a chance at the outright victory.”

shares
comments
Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst
Previous article

Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears
Supercars

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Craft Bamboo Racing More from
Craft Bamboo Racing
Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Endurance

Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry
Endurance

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry

Factory drivers confirmed for Craft-Bamboo Bathurst tilt
Endurance

Factory drivers confirmed for Craft-Bamboo Bathurst tilt

Latest news

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Blanchard Racing Team has offered an early look at the build of its new Gen3-spec Ford Mustang Supercar.

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed it will return to Mount Panorama for a sixth appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Supercars is set to undergo further testing with its Gen3 prototypes midway through this month as final homologation nears.

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.