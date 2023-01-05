Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

Supercars squad to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut

The newest team in Supercars has announced an unexpected entry in the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars squad to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut

PremiAir Racing will team up with Schumacher Motorsport to field a latest-spec Audi R8 in the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The car is owned by Brad Schumacher, a Bathurst local and one of the top Am GT drivers in Australia.

The joint venture between PremiAir Racing and Schumacher Motorsport suggests PremiAir Supercars driver Tim Slade could form part of the driver line-up, he and Schumacher having teamed up for the three-hour GT World Challenge Australia race at Mount Panorama last November.

The exact driver line-up will be unveiled next week.

Schumacher has three Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his name, including an appearance with in a factory-backed Audi run by Melbourne Performance Centre last year alongside Kelvin van der Linde and Nathanael Berthon.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.

shares
comments
Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Previous article

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad

New McLaren recruit Rene Rast was impressed by the "high professional level" at the Formula E team, and says he understands its previous success as a Mercedes works squad.

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup

Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.