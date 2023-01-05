Supercars squad to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut

PremiAir Racing will team up with Schumacher Motorsport to field a latest-spec Audi R8 in the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The car is owned by Brad Schumacher, a Bathurst local and one of the top Am GT drivers in Australia.

The joint venture between PremiAir Racing and Schumacher Motorsport suggests PremiAir Supercars driver Tim Slade could form part of the driver line-up, he and Schumacher having teamed up for the three-hour GT World Challenge Australia race at Mount Panorama last November.

The exact driver line-up will be unveiled next week.

Schumacher has three Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his name, including an appearance with in a factory-backed Audi run by Melbourne Performance Centre last year alongside Kelvin van der Linde and Nathanael Berthon.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.