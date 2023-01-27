Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
The full entry list for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour, including 84 drivers from around the world, has been unveiled.
The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge has drawn a star-studded field as Pro line-ups return for the first time since 2020.
There are factory-backed entries from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Porsche with all four manufacturers sending works drivers down under.
Audi's pro car will be raced by Christopher Haase, Patrick Niederhauser and Mattia Drudi while it will also send the likes of Chris Mies, Ricardo Feller and Frederic Vervisch down under to assist in Pro-Am entries.
There is a number of Mercedes stars headed to Mount Panorama as well, with Craft-Bamboo set to field a Pro car for Daniel Juncadella and Nicky Catsburg. Lucas Auer is also entered in that car, however his crash in Daytona and subsequent injury throws that into doubt.
GruppeM will also field a Pro Mercedes for Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello, while Triple Eight has a Pro car for Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney and Maximilian Gotz.
Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winners Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz will return in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes.
Porsche has a single Pro car in the field that will be run by Manthey EMA and driven by Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Thomas Preining.
The biggest drawcard from the driver pool, however, comes from BMW, which will run MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in one of two Pro entries from Team WRT.
Rossi will be paired with Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus while Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts will team up in the other M4.
As well as the GT firepower in the field there is plenty of local star power including a host of Supercars drivers.
David Reynolds will share a Pro-Am Mercedes with Jordan Love and Tony Bates, while James Golding will race an Audi run by his Supercars team PremiAir Racing with Brad Schumacher and Vervisch.
Chaz Mostert returns to the Audi fold alongside Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot, while Jamie Whincup and Richie Stanaway will race a second T8 Mercedes with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.
Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes, meanwhile, will team up with Alex Davison, Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor in a Mercedes that will be raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.
Full 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
|#
|Class
|Team
|Make
|Model
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|4
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Grove Racing
|Porsche
|911 GT3R
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Anton De Pasquale
|6
|CLASS A SILVER
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini
|Huracan
|Tony D'Alberto
|David Wall
|Grant Denyer
|Adrian Deitz
|9
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Hallmarc
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Lee Holdsworth
|Dean Fiore
|Marc Cini
|10
|CLASS A SILVER
|MYLAND
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Daniel Gaunt
|Dylan O'Keeffe
|Andrew Fawcett
|19
|INV
|Nineteen Corporation
|Mercedes Benz
|Mark Griffith
|TBC
|TBC
|24
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Tony Bates
|Jordan Love
|David Reynolds
|32
|CLASS A PRO
|Team WRT
|BMW
|M4GT3
|Sheldon Van Der Linde
|Dries Vanthoor
|Charles Weerts
|44
|CLASS A SILVER
|Valmont Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Aaron Cameron
|46
|CLASS A PRO
|Team WRT
|BMW
|M4GT3
|Augusto Farfus
|Maxime Martin
|Valentino Rossi
|47
|CLASS A SILVER
|Supabarn
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|David Russell
|Jonathon Webb
|Theo Koundouris
|James Koundouris
|50
|INV
|MMotorsport / Vantage Racing
|KTM
|GT XBOW
|Trent Harrison
|Jayden Ojeda
|Glen Wood
|David Crampton
|52
|INV
|Wheels / FX Racing
|MARC
|II V8
|Keith Kassulke
|Hadrian Morrall
|Cameron McLeod
|55
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|FUCHS Lubricants Racing
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Brad Schumacher
|James Golding
|Frédéric Vervisch
|65
|CLASS A SILVER
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Chaz Mostert
|Fraser Ross
|Liam Talbot
|66
|INV
|Daytona Sports Cars
|SIN
|R1
|Ben Schoots
|Dylan Thomas
|Shane Woodman
|74
|CLASS A PRO
|Audi Sport
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Haase
|Patrick Niederhauser
|Mattia Drudi
|75
|CLASS A PRO
|Sun Energy 1
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Kenny Habul
|Jules Gounon
|Luca Stolz
|77
|CLASS A PRO
|Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Daniel Juncadella
|Lucas Auer
|Nicky Catsburg
|99
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Jamie Whincup
|Richie Stanaway
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|101
|CLASS A SILVER
|Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Ross Poulakis
|Josh Hunt
|Kevin Tse
|Jonathan Hui
|111
|INV
|111Racing / MRA Motorsport
|MARC
|I Mazda
|Darren Currie
|Grant Donaldson
|Geoff Taunton
|222
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mercedes Benz
|AMG GT3
|Craig Lowdnes
|Alex Davison
|Geoff Emery
|Scott Taylor
|777
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Mies
|Ricardo Feller
|Yasser Shahin
|888
|CLASS A PRO
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Broc Feeney
|Maximilian Gotz
|912
|CLASS A PRO
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche
|911 GT3R
|Matt Campbell
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Thomas Preining
|999
|CLASS A PRO
|GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Raffaele Marciello
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
