Factory support for Wall Lamborghini at Bathurst

The reigning TCR Australia title-winning team will once again field Adrian Deitz's Lamborghini at the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The car will contend the Silver class with Deitz joined in the car by Carrera Cup regular and team owner David Wall, TCR champ Tony D'Alberto and TV star and renowned racer Grant Denyer.

That's the same line-up that finished the 2022 running of the race fifth outright.

The Huracan has undergone an extensive freshen up over the off-season, while there will also be factory support for the 12 Hour, with Lamborghini sending a senior engineer straight from Daytona.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have plenty of racing miles at Mount Panorama in recent times, and it has helped us really understand what the car needs at Bathurst,” said Deitz.

“We felt we made good steps with the car at Bathurst International in November and we are looking forward to making more improvements in the 12 Hour.

“Lamborghini is sending out a senior engineer, straight from Daytona, and we are incredibly grateful to have the brand’s support for Australia’s best sportscar endurance race.

"Having someone on the ground will be a huge benefit, not just for us drivers, but also the team.

“In terms of the driver line-up, there was no need to change. If it isn’t broken, there’s no need to fix it.

“Tony has been a huge asset to my racing, and the way he conducted himself to win the TCR title last year was phenomenal. He didn’t have the fastest car but did exactly what he needed to do to win the series, and that’s the reason we want him in the car.

“David’s credentials speak for themselves, and he works extremely well with Tony. Their technical feedback complements each other, there’s no egos there, and you know they get the job done.

“And Grant was such a terrific addition to the team last year. He is a terrific racing driver, who just happens to be an awesome media talent. He hadn’t driven a GT car in five years, and last year, he just got up there and did a great job – no fuss or fanfare.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.