Previous
Moto2 / Aragon / Race report

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out
By:

Sam Lowes won his second-successive Moto2 race in 2020 in a dramatic Aragon Grand Prix, as crashes for Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi blew the title fight wide open.

Marc VDS’ Lowes took his first win in four years last week at Le Mans following a late crash for long-time leader Jake Dixon, and once again benefitted when Bezzecchi fell from the lead on the penultimate lap.

Bezzecchi jumped poleman Lowes off the line at the start to take the lead, while Petronas Sprinta’s Dixon briefly moved ahead of his fellow Brit on the run to Turn 1.

But Dixon ran wide and allowed Lowes back into second, with Fabio Di Giannantonio moving into third on the Speed up while his teammate Jorge Navarro crashed after contact with Marcos Ramirez exiting Turn 1.

Di Giannantonio would capitalise on a slightly wide Lowes on the run into Turn 12 on the opening lap to take second, though the Marc VDS rider carve back through again at Turn 2 at the start of the second tour.

Bezzecchi’s lead stood as half a second over Lowes and would maintain an advantage of around four to six tenths as he resisted the pressure exerted on him throughout much of the 21-lap contest.

His VR46 teammate Luca Marini would crash out on lap three at Turn 14, blowing the doors off this 2020 Moto2 title fight.

Di Giannantonio would charge into second again on lap eight ahead of Lowes before taking the lead from Bezzecchi two tours later.

But the Speed Up rider’s race lasted until lap 11, when he crashed at Turn 2, releasing Bezzecchi back into the lead.

Enea Bastianini came through from 12th on the grid to start hounding Ajo KTM’s Jorge Martin for third in the latter stages, making his first move on lap 15 with a neat scythe up the inside of Turn 13.

Martin retaliated at Turn 1, with Bastianini coming through again at Turn 8 and the pair continued to debate the spot, which allowed a gap of over three seconds to open up to the leading duo.

As the race entered its penultimate lap, Bezzecchi’s lead over Lowes had extended to eight tenths and victory looked assured.

But the VR46 rider crashed at Turn 2 to compound his team’s miserable Aragon GP.

Lowes kept it tidy to the chequered flag for his second win of 2020, while Bastianini got the better of Martin on the last lap for second to take the lead in the championship.

The MotoGP-bound Italtrans rider leads Lowes by two points in the standings, with Marini five adrift and Bezzecchi 25 down.

Dixon put the crushing disappointment of Le Mans behind him to claim a career-best fourth ahead of SAG’s Remy Gardner, who prevailed in a tussle with American Racing’s Ramirez.

Pons’ Hector Garzo, the sister American Racing bike of Joe Roberts, Tetsuta Nagashima (Ajo KTM) and Simone Corse on the MV Agusta completed the top 10. 

Results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
2 33 Italy Enea Bastianini
Kalex 4.195
3 88 Spain Jorge Martin
Kalex 4.340
4 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 9.298
5 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 14.765
6 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 15.130
7 40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex 15.192
8 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 17.024
9 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Kalex 19.000
10 24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 20.206
11 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 22.661
12 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex 22.692
13 57 Spain Edgar Pons
Kalex 22.995
14 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
MV Agusta 23.301
15 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 23.989
16 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 26.747
17 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 26.862
18 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex 27.686
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Speed Up 27.761
20 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Kalex 27.892
21 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
NTS 36.250
22 27 Indonesia Andi Gilang
Kalex 44.779
23 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 45.687
24 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus
Speed Up 47.231
25 99 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
Kalex 58.178
26 74 Piotr Biesiekirski
NTS 1'05.154
27 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Speed Up 3 Laps
72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 2 Laps
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Speed Up 11 Laps
10 Italy Luca Marini
Kalex 19 Laps
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Aragon
Sub-event Race
Author Lewis Duncan

