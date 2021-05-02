Tickets Subscribe
Moto2 / Jerez Race report

Jerez Moto2: Di Giannantonio wins for Gresini's squad

By:

Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio dominated the Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix to claim an emotional maiden win in the intermediate class.

Veteran team boss Fausto Gresini tragically died in February after a battle with COVID-19, with the team announcing earlier this week that ownership of the squad had been taken over by his wife Nadia Padovani.

Di Giannantonio jumped poleman Remy Gardner off the line and quickly opened up a gap of seven tenths after the first three laps on his Gresini Kalex.

The Italian clicked into a devastatingly consistent pace and after five laps was already a second clear of the field, with the gap quickly increasing to well over two seconds by the ninth tour.

Ajo KTM rookie Raul Fernandez moved into the podium places on the third lap after moving ahead of Marc VDS’ Augusto Fernandez and began to ease his way towards teammate Gardner.

Fernandez moved into second ahead of Gardner at the Angle Nieto right-hander on lap nine, with Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Kalex following suit on lap 11 after a brief battle with Sam Lowes.

In clean air, Fernandez was able to knock a few tenths off of Di Giannantonio’s lead, the Ajo rider closing the gap down to 2.1s by mid-distance.

But Fernandez’s pace wilted a little in the latter stages, Di Giannantonio able to push his advantage at the front back up to over 2.5s.

Bezzecchi put Fernandez under immense pressure before taking second away from the Spaniard at the first corner on lap 18.

The VR46 rider was able to quickly pull away from Fernandez, but could do nothing to mount any pressure on Di Giannantonio, who eased to the chequered flag for his first Moto2 victory.

Bezzecchi held onto second for his first podium of the season, while Lowes completed the rostrum on his Marc VDS Kalex after passing Fernandez at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap.

Fernandez hit major grip issues in the latter stages and was powerless to stop teammate Gardner demoting him to fifth when Lowes moved into third.

Gardner’s fourth keeps him in the lead of the championship by three points from Lowes, with 17 points covering Gardner, Lowes, Fernandez, Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio after four rounds.

Xavi Vierge was sixth on the sole Petronas Sprinta Kalex in the race after Jake Dixon was forced to withdraw due to a concussion from a crash in Sunday morning warm-up.

Honda Team Asia rookie Ai Ogura got his Kalex chassis to the chequered flag in seventh ahead of Italtrans’ Joe Roberts, Aron Canet (Aspar) and Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter.

Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Kalex
2 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 1.722
3 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 2.229
4 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 3.019
5 Spain Raúl Fernández
Kalex 8.571
6 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 12.181
7 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 12.313
8 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 12.523
9 Spain Arón Canet
Boscoscuro B-21 14.407
10 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 17.152
11 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 18.071
12 Spain Jorge Navarro
Boscoscuro B-21 18.720
13 Italy Stefano Manzi
Kalex 25.775
14 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
MV Agusta 25.896
15 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 27.326
16 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 31.359
17 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
NTS 35.845
18 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 36.433
19 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex 38.197
20 Italy Yari Montella
Boscoscuro B-21 39.789
21 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 40.083
22 Taiga Hada
NTS 1'02.980
23 Italy Tommaso Marcon
MV Agusta 1'20.544
United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex
Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
Spain Albert Arenas
Boscoscuro B-21
Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex
Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex
Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex
Series Moto2
Event Jerez
Sub-event Race
Author Lewis Duncan

