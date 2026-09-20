2026 MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Live commentary and updates from Misano
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Austrian Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg
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There is over a second between the Martin/Acosta fight and Bezzecchi now.
The race is now vaguely settled, with Martin leading Acosta (fastest lap again on lap 4), Bezzecchi, Ogura, Marc M, Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Fermin Aldegeuer. Alex Marquez's pre-race pessimism looks justified : he's down in14th despite starting on the second row.
Acosta set fastest lap last time around. And yep...he's through on Bezzecchi at Turn 2A - the same corner where he fell yesterday. He has a half-second fap to close to Martin now.
Acosta absolutely gobbled up the gap to Bezzecchi ahead of him on this lap. And Martin's getting a little gap at the front...
Acosta has now dispatched Ogura as well! He has only the two factory Aprilias ahead of him.
Bezzecchi has passed Martin for the lead - a clinical move into the first corner. But Martin grabs the lead straightback at Turn 3.
Acost ahas moved into fourth ahead of Marquez! Pecco Bagnaia is keeping an eye on his team-mate from sixth...
Ai Ogura has claimed third ahead of Marc Marquez, with a slowish-starting Acosta down to fifth.
We're underway! Martin has made it easily into the lead ahead of team-mate Bezzecchi
The field has set off on the warmup lap
What about tyres, I hear you demand? Everyone who matters will be on the medium rear rubber. There's no real choice from an endurance perspective, especially with this being the warmest day of the weekend so far: it's 22 degrees in this part of Steiermark. But the medium is a challenging compound to ride around here, and it could also shake up the pecking order compared to yesterday, when the big dogs all used the soft rear.
The Austrian national anthem has now come and gone. MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta is wearing Lederhosen shorts. If that was an effort to blend in, it didn't work....
While this race is shaping up as a three-way battle between the men on the front row, there is some chance that Marco Bezzecchi has taken the step he needed in order to get into the mix from row two. The Italian topped the times in this morning's warmup.
If you haven't heard, there are question marks around Martin's fitness after he encountered the dreaded arm pump at Misano last Sunday. It didn't affect him in the sprint yesterday, but this race is twice as long...
Despite all the hype and promise, Acosta will not start from pole. Points leader Jorge Martin has that honour, with MotoGP benchmark Marc Marquez second as Acosta completes the front row. The gap between them in qualifying was so small it is barely worth mentioning. Here's the grid in full:
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
1'27.917
|178.040
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.015
1'27.932
|178.010
|3
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.071
1'27.988
|177.896
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.249
1'28.166
|177.537
|5
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.533
1'28.450
|176.967
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.556
1'28.473
|176.921
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.610
1'28.527
|176.813
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.695
1'28.612
|176.644
|9
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.706
1'28.623
|176.622
|10
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.715
1'28.632
|176.604
|11
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+0.812
1'28.729
|176.411
|12
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.945
1'28.862
|176.147
|13
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.954
1'28.871
|176.129
|14
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|
+1.055
1'28.972
|175.929
|15
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.193
1'29.110
|175.657
|16
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.237
1'29.154
|175.570
|17
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.248
1'29.165
|175.548
|18
|T. Nakagami Honda HRC
|30
|Honda
|
+1.525
1'29.442
|175.005
|19
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+1.637
1'29.554
|174.786
|20
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.746
1'29.663
|174.573
|21
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.772
1'29.689
|174.523
|22
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+2.139
1'30.056
|173.811
|View full results
Later in the day, Acosta admitted that he "f****ed it up" by crashing, taking full responsibility for the mistake. This, coupled with this morning's crash, will make it a tense watch this afternoon even if the youngster does get away into a comfortable lead.
If you missed yesterday's sprint, here's the wrap:
But while Acosta has been fast, he has also been fragile. He threw away a certain win in the sprint yesterday with a late crash. And another fall in this morning's warm-up will have done nothing to help calm any nerves as he carries the hopes of both a nation and a factory!
Here's what KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa reckons about Acosta's chances:
"We don't know how he is feeling inside after two crashes in a row. He will be a bit nervous. But hopefully he can leave that behind after a few laps. I hope he can handle the pressure like the great rider that he is."
We've just received the official Sunday attendance figure: 46000 people have made their way to the hillside circuit in Spielberg. And most of them are cheering for one man only: Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard qualifies as a home favourite because he's leading the charge by Austrian manufacturer KTM. Both are long overdue a grand prix victory - and Acosta has shown sparkling speed this weekend.
Good afternoon from Austria - it's time for one of the most eagerly anticipated MotoGP races in recent living memory. Welcome to our live text coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix. I'm Richard Asher and I'll be taking you through the action.
By: Richard Asher