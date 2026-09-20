But while Acosta has been fast, he has also been fragile. He threw away a certain win in the sprint yesterday with a late crash. And another fall in this morning's warm-up will have done nothing to help calm any nerves as he carries the hopes of both a nation and a factory!



Here's what KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa reckons about Acosta's chances:



"We don't know how he is feeling inside after two crashes in a row. He will be a bit nervous. But hopefully he can leave that behind after a few laps. I hope he can handle the pressure like the great rider that he is."