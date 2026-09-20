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Austrian GP

2026 MotoGP Austrian GP

Austria
Sep 18, 2026 to Sep 20, 2026
Red Bull Ring, AT

MotoGP Austrian GP: Live commentary and updates from Misano

Live Text

Lap: 6

There is over a second between the Martin/Acosta fight and Bezzecchi now.

Lap: 5

The race is now vaguely settled, with Martin leading Acosta (fastest lap again on lap 4), Bezzecchi, Ogura, Marc M, Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Fermin Aldegeuer. Alex Marquez's pre-race pessimism looks justified : he's down in14th despite starting on the second row. 

Lap: 4

Acosta set fastest lap last time around. And yep...he's through on Bezzecchi at Turn 2A - the same corner where he fell  yesterday. He has a half-second fap to close to Martin now. 

Lap: 3

Acosta absolutely gobbled up the gap to Bezzecchi ahead of him on this lap. And Martin's getting a little gap at the front...

Lap: 2

Acosta has now dispatched Ogura as well! He has only the two factory Aprilias ahead of him. 

Lap: 2

Bezzecchi has passed Martin for the lead - a clinical move into the first corner.  But Martin grabs the lead straightback at Turn 3. 

Acost ahas moved into fourth ahead of Marquez! Pecco Bagnaia is keeping an eye on his team-mate from sixth...

Ai Ogura has claimed third ahead of Marc Marquez, with a slowish-starting Acosta down to fifth. 

Lights green

We're underway! Martin has made it easily into the lead ahead of team-mate Bezzecchi

Green flag

The field has set off on the warmup lap

What about tyres, I hear you demand? Everyone who matters will be on the medium rear rubber. There's no real choice from an endurance perspective, especially with this being the warmest day of the weekend so far: it's 22 degrees in this part of Steiermark. But the medium is a challenging compound to ride around here, and it could also shake up the pecking order compared to yesterday, when the big dogs all used the soft rear.

The Austrian national anthem has now come and gone. MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta is wearing Lederhosen shorts. If that was an effort to blend in, it didn't work.... 

While this race is shaping up as a three-way battle between the men on the front row, there is some chance that Marco Bezzecchi has taken the step he needed in order to get into the mix from row two. The Italian topped the times in this morning's warmup. 

If you haven't heard, there are question marks around Martin's fitness after he encountered the dreaded arm pump at Misano last Sunday. It didn't affect him in the sprint yesterday, but this race is twice as long...

Despite all the hype and promise, Acosta will not start from pole. Points leader Jorge Martin has that honour, with MotoGP benchmark Marc Marquez second as Acosta completes the front row. The gap between them in qualifying was so small it is barely worth mentioning. Here's the grid in full:


Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

1'27.917

 178.040
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.015

1'27.932

 178.010
3 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.071

1'27.988

 177.896
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.249

1'28.166

 177.537
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.533

1'28.450

 176.967
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.556

1'28.473

 176.921
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.610

1'28.527

 176.813
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.695

1'28.612

 176.644
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.706

1'28.623

 176.622
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.715

1'28.632

 176.604
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+0.812

1'28.729

 176.411
12 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.945

1'28.862

 176.147
13 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.954

1'28.871

 176.129
14 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM

+1.055

1'28.972

 175.929
15 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.193

1'29.110

 175.657
16 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.237

1'29.154

 175.570
17 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.248

1'29.165

 175.548
18 Japan T. Nakagami Honda HRC 30 Honda

+1.525

1'29.442

 175.005
19 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+1.637

1'29.554

 174.786
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.746

1'29.663

 174.573
21 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.772

1'29.689

 174.523
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+2.139

1'30.056

 173.811
View full results

Later in the day, Acosta admitted that he "f****ed it up" by crashing, taking full responsibility for the mistake. This, coupled with this morning's crash, will make it a tense watch this afternoon even if the youngster does get away into a comfortable lead. 

If you missed yesterday's sprint, here's the wrap:

Read Also:

But while Acosta has been fast, he has also been fragile. He threw away a certain win in the sprint yesterday with a late crash. And another fall in this morning's warm-up will have done nothing to help calm any nerves as he carries the hopes of both a nation and a factory!

Here's what KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa reckons about Acosta's chances: 

"We don't know how he is feeling inside after two crashes in a row. He will be a bit nervous. But hopefully he can leave that behind after a few laps. I hope he can handle the pressure like the great rider that he is."

We've just received the official Sunday attendance figure: 46000 people have made their way to the hillside circuit in Spielberg. And most of them are cheering for one man only: Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard qualifies as a home favourite because he's leading the charge by Austrian manufacturer KTM. Both are long overdue a grand prix victory - and Acosta has shown sparkling speed this weekend. 

Good afternoon from Austria - it's time for one of the most eagerly anticipated MotoGP races in recent living memory. Welcome to our live text coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix. I'm Richard Asher and I'll be taking you through the action. 

By: Richard Asher

Published: