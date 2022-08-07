MotoGP announces date and layout tweak for 2023 British GP

Silverstone returned to hosting MotoGP back in 2010, having last done so in 1985 before the series moved to Donington Park between 1986 and 2009.

When MotoGP returned to Silverstone it used the International Pit Straight – now known as the Hamilton Straight – and the Wing paddock complex.

But in 2013, MotoGP moved to the old Copse paddock and has remained there for every edition of the British GP since – ostensibly owing to issues with the size of the Wing complex in housing MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

But along with announcing early August dates for next year, MotoGP has also confirmed it will return to the Wing complex.

A press release from the series says part of Silverstone’s Phase 2 project to install more solar panels on the Wing, which coincides with MotoGP’s push to make its events more environmentally sustainable.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We’re delighted to announce when we will return to Silverstone next year, and that we will be returning to the International Paddock,” Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“Racing together, MotoGP is committed to increasing our positive impact and Silverstone is a valuable partner in our push to create a more sustainable future.

"As already announced, MotoGP will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel by 2027, and that is just one part of our global strategy as sustainability takes centre stage for the sport.

“Now is the time to take that innovation and let it inspire us in all our actions, on and off track, and we look forward to returning to the Wing as the perfect symbol of what is possible when we combine innovation, drive and our shared passion to create positive change.”

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle added: “I am looking forward to having MotoGP back at the International Paddock in 2023 which is now connected by a brand-new bridge to the 197 room Silverstone Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.

“By August 2023, phase 2 of the Wing solar panel project will be completed and will generate over 13% of the venue’s annual power, an initiative that aligns with Silverstone’s Shift to Zero plans and Dorna’s commitment to a more sustainable future.”