MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP rules out running double-header races

shares
comments
MotoGP rules out running double-header races
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 2:29 PM

MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports has ruled out the possibility of running two-race weekends as part of a condensed schedule should racing get underway later this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the opening eight races of the 2020 campaign to be either cancelled or postponed due to lockdown restrictions worldwide, with the season now not starting until June’s German Grand Prix at the earliest.

Since the cancellation of the Qatar GP at the beginning of March, both Dorna and governing body FIM have mooted several ideas for a reshaped 2020 calendar – one of which was running two races per weekend.

However, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has now ruled this idea out completely, telling Spain's Teledeporte: “That possibility is of no use to us.

“The promoters are already quite stressed and will not pay for having two races, nor the television [broadcasters] either.”

It has long been thought holding two-race weekends would likely be impossible due to circuit contractual situations.

Dorna’s director general Manel Arroyo added in an interview with Catalunya Radio that “at a technical level” it would be hard for MotoGP to run two-race weekends.

“We not contemplate it, it is one of those news stories that is coming out – it is speculation, doing two races in the same weekend is not going [to happen],” he said. 

“Besides, the current structure of the championship, of the teams and the bikes themselves, are designed to make a type of competition, with a 45-minute race on Sunday. 

“Changing this is not easy at a technical level. Obviously it would not be impossible, but it does not provide us with anything."

Since the postponement of May’s Spanish GP, Dorna and the FIM have declined to issue any new calendars on the grounds that the current coronavirus situation is still evolving rapidly.

Arroyo admits nothing has been planned yet in terms of a provisional schedule, and they will only know how many races there will be this season when a firm start date can be made.

“When we know what day we can start, we will know how many weekends we have until Christmas to do races,” he added.

“Obviously taking into account the logistical needs, we cannot pretend, logically, to do a race every weekend until the end of the year - that is obvious.  

“But when we know the day we can start, we will know if there will be ten, 16 or eight races, saying it now would be very risky.”

Recently, Ezpeleta said he would be delighted with a 10-race season, though Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Motorsport.com he believes finding 10 countries able to host grands prix will be difficult.

Ezpeleta also confirmed MotoGP does not have to run the minimum 13 races its contract with the FIM usually stipulates to make up an official world championship this year.

Related video

Next article
Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro

Previous article

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

1h
2
Formula 1

The day Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

MotoGP rules out running double-header races
MGP

MotoGP rules out running double-header races

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro
MGP

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19
MGP

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati
MGP

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati

Pramac Ducati would be open to Iannone reunion
MGP

Pramac Ducati would be open to Iannone reunion

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.