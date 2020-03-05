MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

shares
comments
MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 4:02 PM

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta admits running MotoGP races behind closed doors is a consideration to minimize disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

New quarantine procedures for those travelling from Italy in Qatar led MotoGP to cancel to the first race of the season, while the second round in Thailand was postponed due to a countrywide ban on large public gatherings.

A new calendar has confirmed Austin – originally round three – as the first race of the season, with Thailand moved back to October 4. 

However, the continued rise in cases worldwide poses further threats to racing as the season goes on.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix – which will only have Moto2 and Moto3 present – Ezpeleta says “everything is possible” in terms of ensuring events are run, with races behind closed doors on option. 

“Everything is possible,” he said when asked if running races behind closed doors is an option.

“The most important thing for us is to have a solution altogether for everything.

“We say always that Dorna with its agreements with FIM and IRTA, it’s a company process and this is our obligation.

“This most important thing - more important than economical things - is to make races and I ensure you with the collaboration of all the people of IRTA, of all the Moto2 and Moto3 managers, we will try to do as many races as we can.

“Right now I will not say I am optimistic or not, but the only thing I promise to you is we will work hard for whatever solution is happening to make the remaining races happen – the 19 remaining races.”

Ezpeleta revealed Dorna had attempted to organise a charter flight from France to get all Italian riders as well as enough crew for each team to viably run the race to Qatar, and were close to succeeding before the country announced new restrictions. 

Dorna issued a revised calendar on Thursday confirming Austin as the new MotoGP opener, with Thailand moved back to 4 October.

Ezpeleta confirmed that, because of track works being carried out at Losail, there would be no room for Qatar at any point this year.

It was also confirmed that the minimum number of races Dorna can contractually run is 13. 

Related video

Next article
MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

Previous article

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Americas GP

Americas GP

2 Apr - 5 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

36m
2
Formula 1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

3h
3
Other open wheel

Randle latest driver to be named for Melbourne S5000

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona

Latest videos

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Latest news

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races
MGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption
MGP

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona
MGP

Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona

How cancelled races stand to impact MotoGP's 2020 title fight
MGP

How cancelled races stand to impact MotoGP's 2020 title fight

Aragon date could move to accommodate Thai MotoGP
MGP

Aragon date could move to accommodate Thai MotoGP

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr - 19 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.