Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Australia MotoGP: Zarco pips Miller in first practice Next / Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice
MotoGP / Australian GP Practice report

Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended Friday’s MotoGP practice at the Australian Grand Prix fastest of all after pipping Valentino Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi by 0.038 seconds in FP2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep

In the early stages of the second 45-minute session of the day, Maverick Vinales – who battled for victory in MotoGP’s last visit to Australia in 2019 – set the benchmark pace with a 1m31.016s.

The Aprilia rider improved to a 1m30.615s, before Marc Marquez on the updated factory Honda shot to the top of the order with a 1m30.126s.

Honda debuted the new front aerodynamic fairing in FP1 it first trialled at the Misano test in September, as well as a Ducati-style rear wing set-up.

The rear wings disappeared from Marquez’s bike for the start of FP2, with his 1m30.126s remaining the time to beat up until the closing stages when the field engaged in a soft tyre time attack.

Marquez’s time would finally be toppled with four minutes remaining when VR46 Ducati rookie Marco Bezzecchi fired in a 1m29.871s.

Vinales and Fabio Quartararo over the next minute and a half would go quicker with respective 1m29.745s and 1m29.614s laps, before Bezzecchi edged ahead with a 1m29.513s.

But it would be FP1 pacesetter Zarco who would deny Bezzecchi top honours on Friday at Phillip Island, the Frenchman ending the day fastest of all with a 1m29.475s.

Pol Espargaro on the factory Honda was a solid third at a circuit his team-mate Marquez expected wouldn’t favour the 2022 RC213V coming into the weekend.

Championship leader Quartararo was just 0.139s off the pace in fourth as the leading title challengers, with his former Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales fifth ahead of Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh on the sister Aprilia, 0.357s off the pace, with Bagnaia only eighth with a 1m29.838s at the chequered flag.

The Top 10 was completed by Bastianini and Pramac’s Jorge Martin, with Thailand race winner Miguel Oliveira the leading KTM in 11th.

Having been absent since practice at Aragon with a broken ankle, 2020 world champion Joan Mir ended his comeback just 0.063s outside of the top 10 in 12th on the first of the Suzukis as team-mate Alex Rins was 16th.

Hometown hero Miller was a mystifying 13th after his soft tyre time attack came to nothing, with LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder rounding out the top 15.

Alex Marquez’s LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami remains sidelined following further surgery on his right hand and is being replaced by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who was 2.1s off the pace on Friday.

2022 Australian GP Free Practice 1 results

Cla # Rider Time Gap Interval
1 5 France Johann Zarco
1'30.368
2 43 Australia Jack Miller
1'30.459 0.091 0.091
3 73 Spain Alex Marquez
1'30.493 0.125 0.034
4 42 Spain Alex Rins
1'30.511 0.143 0.018
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
1'30.687 0.319 0.176
6 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
1'30.790 0.422 0.103
7 93 Spain Marc Marquez
1'30.897 0.529 0.107
8 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
1'31.077 0.709 0.180
9 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
1'31.087 0.719 0.010
10 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
1'31.166 0.798 0.079
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
1'31.194 0.826 0.028
12 20 France Fabio Quartararo
1'31.195 0.827 0.001
13 89 Spain Jorge Martin
1'31.419 1.051 0.224
14 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
1'31.436 1.068 0.017
15 36 Spain Joan Mir
1'31.531 1.163 0.095
16 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
1'31.700 1.332 0.169
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
1'31.868 1.500 0.168
18 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
1'31.950 1.582 0.082
19 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
1'32.178 1.810 0.228
20 87 Australia Remy Gardner
1'32.207 1.839 0.029
21 33 South Africa Brad Binder
1'32.566 2.198 0.359
22 10 Italy Luca Marini
1'32.831 2.463 0.265
23 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
1'32.947 2.579 0.116
24 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
1'34.437 4.069 1.490
View full results

2022 Australian GP Free Practice 2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'29.475
2 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'29.513 0.038 0.038
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'29.527 0.052 0.014
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.614 0.139 0.087
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'29.745 0.270 0.131
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'29.775 0.300 0.030
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'29.832 0.357 0.057
8 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'29.838 0.363 0.006
9 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'29.849 0.374 0.011
10 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'29.881 0.406 0.032
11 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'29.923 0.448 0.042
12 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'29.944 0.469 0.021
13 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.021 0.546 0.077
14 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'30.088 0.613 0.067
15 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.099 0.624 0.011
16 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.138 0.663 0.039
17 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'30.158 0.683 0.020
18 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'30.206 0.731 0.048
19 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.619 1.144 0.413
20 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'30.725 1.250 0.106
21 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'30.841 1.366 0.116
22 87 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'30.940 1.465 0.099
23 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'31.078 1.603 0.138
24 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Honda 1'31.577 2.102 0.499
View full results

 

 

 

 

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Zarco pips Miller in first practice
Previous article

Australia MotoGP: Zarco pips Miller in first practice
Next article

Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice

Quartararo sees rare chance to improve Yamaha MotoGP bike after Australia practice
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough” Australian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has lamented all of his qualifying efforts being “never enough” after he put his Yamaha fifth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years

The return of motor racing to London looked like a fanciful dream before the arrival of Formula E. Yet it did come back with the FIA’s electric-vehicle single-seater series, though the tale of racing’s re-establishment in the UK capital with a firm FE fixture on the international calendar at ExCeL in Docklands is a long and winding one.

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

Honda’s Marc Marquez admits it would have been “impossible” to qualify second for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix without getting a tow from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.